Congress becoming ‘untouchable’, says Venkaiah Naidu

BJP on Thursday said Congress was becoming “untouchable” and it would end up with double digit seats in Lok Sabha polls for the first time in its history, even as it indicated “some more” parties would join NDA in a “few days”.

“There was a time when people were calling BJP an untouchable party. But the situation has changed for now.

Congress is becoming untouchable and Narendra Modi a darling of the masses. That is why lot of people are joining NDA,” senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu told reporters here.

“In a few days the country will come to know about some more parties joining NDA,” he said.

Naidu, a former chief of the party, claimed Congress will end up getting double-digit seats in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in its history while BJP would garner its highest-ever tally.

“I am sure Congress will end up getting double-digit (seats) – that will be the lowest ever in its history. The BJP will get highest ever in its history,” he added.

On Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Imam Bukhari meeting, he said Congress was undoubtedly the “most communal party” as it had “encouraged” outfits like Muslim League, SIMI and communal leaders like Madani and Imam Bukhari.

Naidu said the meeting indicated the frustration of Congress and that it wants to polarise the elections by getting “such communal people into election arena”. “Asking Bukhari’s help – I mean what kind of secularism is this? The

Congress should explain.”

To a query, Naidu said BJP aims to win at least 50 seats from southern states, but added it isn’t going to be easy.

Asked about BJP’s stand on Sri Lankan Tamil crisis, he said there was no question of supporting separate Tamil Eelam as the party was not for division of the island nation.

“If any solution to the Sri Lankan Tamil problem has to be arrived at, it should be within the framework of the concept of united Sri Lanka,” he said.

Naidu also said that the BJP manifesto was in the final stages (of drafting).

