Cong MP moves court to annul summons to depose against Hazare

Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi has moved a Delhi court seeking withdrawal of its summons to him to depose as a witness in a complaint against social activist Anna Hazare and his team.

Singhvi had moved the court of Kamla Market metropolitan magistrate,who had issued summons to him on complaint by a person alleging that Team Anna instigated the public against the government during his anti-graft campaign in August.

“The applicant seeks direction for withdrawal of the summons issued to him since he has no connection with the complainant or the present complaint case,” he said in an application filed on his behalf.

The complaint by a Haryana resident,Satbir,had named Singhvi as a witness without his consent.

While dismissing Satbir’s plea for registration of criminal case against Hazare and his team members for allegedly instigating the public against the government during his anti-graft campaign,the court had allowed him to lead evidence in support of his allegations.

“The applicant upon receiving the summons made enquiries as to the nature of the complaint and on getting the record inspected wishes to state that he does not know the complainant nor is he in any way connected with the institution of the present complaint,” Singhvi said.

“Even in the status report filed by the police there is no reference to him,” he added in his application for withdrawal of summons,issued by the court of erstwhile Kamla Market Metropolitan Magistrate Tyagita Singh,who has since been transferred to another court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App