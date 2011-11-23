Cong has no authority to remain in power: BJP

BJP on Wednesday said the government had no moral authority to remain in power as it had failed on all fronts,including curbing price rise and corruption.

The government has lost the moral authority to be in power. It is not serious on any issue, BJP leader Rajnath Singh said.

He said the BJP will support the Left adjournment motion on price rise and will move its own motion on black money after the discussion on price rise.

Singh stated that Parliament proceedings were stalled by the Congress and its leaders and not the BJP. We are yet to move our adjournment motion on black money, he said.

Party’s spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain said,Parliament has been stalled by Congress and its allies and not the BJP,as alleged. The Congress is not serious about handling corruption or price rise.

