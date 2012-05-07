West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that her one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had been positive,constructive,concrete and creative,with the promise of America selecting the state as its partner for investment.

While Clinton had told the media before the meeting that issues like FDI in retail and the Teesta treaty were on the agenda,and a press note from the US consulate mentioned that investment in retail had been raised,Banerjee said these did not come up.

The CM also claimed Clinton had praised her governments passion for work and said the US Secretary of State was happy at the change the state had witnessed after three decades (of Left rule).

They discussed investment in key sectors. A team comprising Chief Secretary Samar Ghosh and US Ambassador to India Nancy Powell has been set up. The committee will discuss investment-related issues… She said the environment for it had been created following change in the political situation, Banerjee said.

Another issue that came up was coordination between film industries. Bengal is now a major destination for cultural tourism. I informed Clinton (about) the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda. She said she would speak to the Chicago Mayor for joint programmes, Banerjee said.

She told me that she was well aware of my fight (to oust the Left), Banerjee said,adding that Clinton had told her she had been hoping to meet her at an event in the US,which Mamata had skipped. Because I could not go there,Clinton said she had travelled down to Kolkata.

