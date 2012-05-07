West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that her one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had been positive,constructive,concrete and creative,with the promise of America selecting the state as its partner for investment.
While Clinton had told the media before the meeting that issues like FDI in retail and the Teesta treaty were on the agenda,and a press note from the US consulate mentioned that investment in retail had been raised,Banerjee said these did not come up.
The CM also claimed Clinton had praised her governments passion for work and said the US Secretary of State was happy at the change the state had witnessed after three decades (of Left rule).
They discussed investment in key sectors. A team comprising Chief Secretary Samar Ghosh and US Ambassador to India Nancy Powell has been set up. The committee will discuss investment-related issues… She said the environment for it had been created following change in the political situation, Banerjee said.
Another issue that came up was coordination between film industries. Bengal is now a major destination for cultural tourism. I informed Clinton (about) the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda. She said she would speak to the Chicago Mayor for joint programmes, Banerjee said.
She told me that she was well aware of my fight (to oust the Left), Banerjee said,adding that Clinton had told her she had been hoping to meet her at an event in the US,which Mamata had skipped. Because I could not go there,Clinton said she had travelled down to Kolkata.
