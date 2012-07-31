Centre blames states for overdrawing from power grids

Blaming overdrawal of power by certain states for the current crisis,Power Minister Sushilkumar Shinde today said the government is working to bring back normalcy in about one hour.

We are trying to restore the situation back to normalcy in one hour or so. We are trying our level best to restore it, Shinde said,while country faced one of its worst power crisis for the second straight day.

It is probably for first time three grids are collapsing simultaneously.

Northern Grid failed for the second consecutive day today while Eastern and North Eastern Grids also collapsed this morning,leaving more than half of the country power less.

Power Secretary P Uma Shankar said,that all essential loads have been brought back,some of them have been restored.

We are working on that. In an hour,it (situation) would be restored, he said.

Asked about the reasons for the failure of grids,Shine said some states are drawing electricity over and above their limits. This was creating problems, he added.

This morning only,I was told (by officials) that about 3,000 MW extra power has been over drawn from the Eastern Grid. We have given the direction to either stop it (over drawal) or take action against them, the minister said.

