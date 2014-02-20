CBI to probe MNREGA irregularities in UP during BSP rule

The order to probe MNREGA irregularities was passed by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Devi Prasad Singh and Justice Ashok Pal Singh on a PIL filed by one Sachchidanand Gupta (Sachchey).

In fresh trouble for BSP ahead of general elections, CBI will soon begin probe in the alleged swindling of funds under MNREGA scheme in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh during the party’s rule.

The decision has been taken by the agency to start the probe in the alleged financial irregularities and abuse of power in implementation of the centrally-sponsored employment scheme in the state during 2007-10, CBI sources said.

The decision comes after Lucknow-Bench of the Allahabad High Court directed CBI to investigate the alleged abuse and misappropriation of fund as well as the abuse of power under MNREGA scheme in seven districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The implementation of another centrally-sponsored National Rural Health Mission has already been probed by CBI in which the agency has charged the then BSP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha of corruption and bribery. However, Kushwaha later changed sides and joined BJP in the state.

The order to probe MNREGA irregularities was passed by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Justice Devi Prasad Singh and Justice Ashok Pal Singh on a PIL filed by one Sachchidanand Gupta (Sachchey).

The court had directed CBI to investigate the abuse and misappropriation of funds as well as the abuse of power under MNREGA scheme in seven districts–Balrampur, Gonda, Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Kushinagar–between 2007 and 2010 and come up with appropriate action and prosecution in accordance with law.

The bench had said a further writ in the nature of mandamus was issued directing CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry with regard to other districts of the state for the three years relating to abuse, misuse or misappropriation of funds provided by the Centre under the scheme with follow-up of regular enquiry, if required.

