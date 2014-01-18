Follow Us:
Cash-for-votes: Ex-aide of Amar Singh moves HC

Saxena has challenged the order of a special court directing he be tried under the IPC section for allegedly bribing a public servant.

New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2014 1:57:24 am
Sanjeev Saxena, former aide of Amar Singh who was recently charged under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act for the 2008 cash-for-votes scandal, has moved the Delhi HC against charges framed against him by the anti-corruption court. The Bench Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police and asked them to file a status report by April. Saxena has challenged the November 22, 2013 order of a special court directing he be tried under the IPC section for allegedly bribing a public servant ahead of the July 22, 2008 UPA-I trust vote. Out of the accused, Saxena was the only person to be charged in the case.

