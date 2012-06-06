Bypoll: Maya not to field candidate against Dimple Yadav in Kannauj

Giving a free run to SP nominee Dimple Yadav,wife of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav,main opposition BSP today announced not to contest the by-elections for Kannauj parliamentary constituency.

“The party has decided not to field its candidate in by-election for Kannauj parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh,” a party spokesman said here.

He alleged that after the formation of SP government in the state there is an environment of anarchy and several welfare schemes have been closed.

The spokesman alleged that while people were reeling under incidents like rioting within three months of SP government,SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is appealing to people and opposition to give six months time to his son.

“Now continuing with its tradition of nepotism,SP has fielded Dimple Yadav wife of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav as its candidate in Kannuaj by-election,” he alleged.

The BSP spokesman said that now it was being said Dimple was being fielded for the development of Kannauj.

“People’s experience of SP’s “development” had been very bitter as Mulayam did not display political honesty,took care of only his home district Etawah while ignoring even his parliamentary constituency whether it was Mainpuri or Sambhal,” he alleged.

The BSP spokesman said,”SP considers prosperity of its family as development and this is its policy”.

He said that to expose this policy of SP and in the wake of appeal by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav,BSP has decided not to field its candidate in Kannauj by-election.

With BSP deciding to keep away from by-poll,it would be smooth sail for Dimple as Congress and BJP have already announced not to field their candidates.

The Kannauj by-election has been necessitated following the resignation of Akhilesh Yadav after his election to the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile,the BSP said that it has also decided not to contest by-election to the Math assembly seat in Mathura district necessitated due to resignation of RLD MLA Jayant Chaudhary.

Chaudhary resigned to retain Mathura parliamentary constituency.

