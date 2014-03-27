Follow Us:
Bodo faction calls bandh on Rahul rally day

Rahul will attend three rallies in the Northeast on Thursday, including one in Dibrugarh (Assam) and the other in Nagaland.

Guwahati | Published: March 27, 2014 2:38:02 am
The outlawed National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Songbijit faction has called a 12-hour bandh in Sonitpur district of northern Assam on Thursday when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Biswanath Chariali. The faction has also warned the people to keep away from attending the Congress rally.

Rahul will attend three rallies in the Northeast on Thursday, including one in Dibrugarh (Assam) and the other in Nagaland. In Biswanath Chariali, he is campaigning for Assam MLA and AICC secretary Bhupen Kumar Bora, while in Dibrugarh he will attend a rally for Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar.

