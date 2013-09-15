BJP wants to ride to power on communal agenda: Prakash Karat

Lashing out at BJP for anointing Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate,the CPI(M) on Sunday alleged that the party wants to “polarise the country on communal lines” in a bid to win the 2014 general elections.

Modi’s elevation in BJP has changed political alignments: Prakash Karat

By projecting Modi as it prime ministerial candidate,the BJP has clearly set out on the path of “polarising the country on communal likes” to wrest power at the Centre in the next general elections,CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat told a joint convention of the Left parties.

Modi’s Gujarat model can never become a national model: Prakash Karat

“The BJP may try to play out communal riots and rake up issues like the Ram Temple construction at Ayodhya to woo the electorate in the run up to the parliamentary elections and seek to ride on communal polarisation for wresting power at the Centre,” Karat said.

Describing Modi’s anointment as the BJP’s PM candidate as a well orchestrated exercise by the party to “whip up communal frenzy” ahead of the general elections next year,the CPI(M) leader said that the RSS chose the Gujarat Chief minister as the BJP’s face for the next general election apparently to maximize electoral gains from his ‘divisive’ personality.

Karat claimed that the RSS had taken a final decision on Modi’s name as the BJP’s PM candidate at a meeting with the top party leaders in New Delhi which was attended among others by BJP president Rajnath Singh,who was then directed to make the announcement in this regard at the earliest.

The hectic consultations between the BJP and RSS over the decision of Modi’s candidature recently has also removed all doubts that these two entities were different as it has been established that the BJP does whatever it’s dictated by the Sangh Parivar,he alleged.

The CPI(M leader further alleged that the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar district and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh,Nawada and Bettiah in Bihar and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir were “whipped by the BJP” to polarize the country and the Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama and resurrection of the Ram Temple agitation were part of the BJP’s larger “divisive agendas.”

Karat sought to puncture Modi’s ‘India First’ slogan and said that the latter was trying to fool the people of the country by creating a false hope about better days ahead,but what he has done actually so far was to “acquire land on cheap rate from the farmers and land owners and give it to the capitalists to make a kill of the assets later”.

“It was the same capital forces who have been rooting for Modi to be made the next prime minister of the country so that their financial interests remained secure,” the CPI(M) leader alleged.

He hit out at the Congress and BJP for pursuing identical economic policies and said that the latter cannot be a viable alternative to the UPA.

Both the Congress and the BJP have identical stand on privatisation and economic reforms and so one cannot be an alternative to other,Karat claimed,pointing to the passage of the pensions bill by the parliament during the monsoon session due to collusion between the two premier political parties.

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta also spoke on the occasion and expressed fear that the BJP was trying to “revive the Ram Temple agitation for votebank politics” by projecting Modi as its prime ministerial candidate.

The people will have to understand “communal agendas” of the BJP and prevent the “divisive forces” from gaining power at the Centre,he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App