Mulayam Singh’s birthday: Azam show powered by Akhilesh govt

Mulayam, Akhilesh and Azam Khan at a function to celebrate the birthday of the SP chief in Rampur on Friday.

It was supposed to be Azam Khan’s show. However, as the two-day celebrations to mark the 75th birthday of SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav unfolded in Rampur, the home turf of Khan, on Friday, it looked more like a “blatant show of power” by the state government.

The grand celebrations had little participation of Rampur people even as thousands of students were made to line along the roads to make up for the crowd along with SP supporters who had assembled from across the state. Over a dozen schools in the city have declared two-day holiday in view of the celebration.

Khan, the host, displayed his stature once again by organising the show at his dream project Mohammad Ali Jauhar University (MAJU).

As Mulayam ascended a Victorian buggy, especially procured for the occasion, along with son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, brother Shivpal Yadav, Speaker of Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey and Khan, yesteryear’s chartbuster, baharo phool barsao, played in the background. Some enthusiasts also sang “happy birthday to you”.

The state government has put in all its strength to make the show a success. State’s culture department had reportedly sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from its own budget for payment to artistes who performed at the celebrations at MAJU.

District administration has also spent nearly Rs 10 lakh erecting as many as 101 welcome gates.

Meanwhile, Azam targeted the media for “blowing the event out of proportion”. Asked about the funding for the grand event, Khan said, “Why does it matter where the money for celebrations is coming from? Some have come from Taliban, some from Abu Salem, some from Dawood (Ibrahim), some from terrorists”.

He, however, later backtracked on his words, saying, “We are representative of poor people. Don’t we have the right to celebrate the birthday of our leader?”

