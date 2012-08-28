Announcement to regularise 917 colonies election stunt: BJP

Shiela Dikshit government announced regularising of 917 unauthorised colonies,BJP dismissed it as an “election stunt” and alleged that it would turn out to be yet another “false promise” by the Congress.

“This notification is just like the provisional certificates distributed before the civic polls. It will remain a piece of paper. This is just an election stunt,” said Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta.

He was reacting to Dikshit’s announcement that 917 unauthorised colonies would be regularised that will benefit 40 lakh residents in the city.

Gupta termed Dikshit’s statement “unsatisfying”,saying the Chief Minister hardly elaborated on the colonies and the benefits residents will get out of the move.

He said Dikshit did not meet the expectations of the people,claiming nothing much came out from the “colonies messiah’s pitara (basket)”.

Taking a dig,he said the government’s “big” promise to regularise unauthorised colonies had grown smaller in size over the time.

“The number of colonies promised to be regularised have decreased at every level. It was 1,639 in last assembly elections,which came down to 1,218 when provisional

certificates were distributed.

“The announcement is regarding 917 colonies,surely thenumber of colonies eventually to be regularised will be a feeble number,” he said.

