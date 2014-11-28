Amit Shah rally will be victory of masses: BJP

The BJP on Friday claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress had tried hard to stop its November 30 rally which is scheduled to be addressed by the party’s national president Amit Shah, but the High Court put paid to it.

BJP state president Rahul Sinha said that the party’s rally in the scheduled venue would be a “victory of the masses”.

“Mamata Banerjee and her party tried very hard and used several tactics to stop the rally of Amit Shah. But it failed to do so. The court’s verdict proves that. The state agencies, KMC have come up with lame excuses to stop today’s rally but failed,” Sinha said.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday appointed two special officers to ensure compliance of fire services and municipal rules for BJP national president Amit Shah’s November 30 public meeting, observing that the government should not be rigid in the compliance of these rules while granting permission.

Speaking about today’s TMC-sponsored procession of intellectuals, Sinha said that his party would hold a counter-procession of intellectuals on December 2 to express solidarity with the CBI probe into the Saradha scam.

“Today Kolkata witnessed a shameless rally by some intellectuals, who are supporting the accused in the Saradha chit fund scam. This is a shame,” Rahul Sinha said.

