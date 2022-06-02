scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Must Read

AAP declares candidates for Haryana civic body elections, BJP may release list today

Congress has already decided not to contest the civic body polls on election symbol while JJP, INLD and AAP have decided to contest on party symbols.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 2, 2022 10:31:37 am
AAP Haryana civic body elections(File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday declared candidates for 13 civic bodies in Haryana and nominated singer Anu Kadyan as acting president of the party’s women wing.

The 13 candidates are Indu (Bhiwani), Shivender Singh (Charkhi Dadri), Yashpal Singh (Hansi), Rajnish (Jind), Mandeep Kaur (Cheeka), Neelam Rani (Kaithal), Surender Singla (Gharaunda), Sonia (Asandh), Sonu Saini (Narnaul), Naveen Rohila (Palwal), Rajesh Kumar (Rania), Sunita Saini (Safidon) and Kumari Anjali (Kundli).

Also Read |Congress summons Haryana MLAs to Delhi, may send them to resort

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday said that the party has completed 75 per cent work to finalise the candidates for civic elections and the list will be released either on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

As many as 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will go to polls on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: The case for six airbagsPremium
Explained: The case for six airbags
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...Premium
Sri Lanka plans to develop Trincomalee port as industrial hub, stirs glob...
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignoredPremium
Opinion: Instant justice is a crime that cannot be ignored
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recoveryPremium
Opinion: A modest, uneven economic recovery
More Premium Stories >>

After a meeting of the state election committee, Dhankar said, “We had sought panels from the local leaders for the election in municipal councils and municipal committees. From some places, we have received two names while from some other we have received three names of the probable candidates.”

Dhankar added that all leaders wanted to contest the municipal council elections on party symbol. “In case of municipal committees, local leaders at some places wanted to contest on party symbol while some others did not want to opt for the election symbol,” he said.

Congress has already decided not to contest the civic body polls on election symbol while JJP, INLD and AAP have decided to contest on party symbols.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 02: Latest News
Advertisement