AAP declares candidates for Haryana civic body elections, BJP may release list today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday declared candidates for 13 civic bodies in Haryana and nominated singer Anu Kadyan as acting president of the party’s women wing.

The 13 candidates are Indu (Bhiwani), Shivender Singh (Charkhi Dadri), Yashpal Singh (Hansi), Rajnish (Jind), Mandeep Kaur (Cheeka), Neelam Rani (Kaithal), Surender Singla (Gharaunda), Sonia (Asandh), Sonu Saini (Narnaul), Naveen Rohila (Palwal), Rajesh Kumar (Rania), Sunita Saini (Safidon) and Kumari Anjali (Kundli).

Also Read | Congress summons Haryana MLAs to Delhi, may send them to resort

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday said that the party has completed 75 per cent work to finalise the candidates for civic elections and the list will be released either on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

As many as 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will go to polls on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22.

After a meeting of the state election committee, Dhankar said, “We had sought panels from the local leaders for the election in municipal councils and municipal committees. From some places, we have received two names while from some other we have received three names of the probable candidates.”

Dhankar added that all leaders wanted to contest the municipal council elections on party symbol. “In case of municipal committees, local leaders at some places wanted to contest on party symbol while some others did not want to opt for the election symbol,” he said.

Congress has already decided not to contest the civic body polls on election symbol while JJP, INLD and AAP have decided to contest on party symbols.