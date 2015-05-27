2G spectrum licence: Imaginary and false claims by Pradip Baijal, says Congress

Manmohan Singh

The Congress on Tuesday rubbished the charge made by former TRAI chairman Pradip Baijal that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had warned him of harm if he did not comply with his instructions on 2G spectrum licences.

“His claims are all imaginary, false and baseless,” said the party’s communication department head Randeep Surjewala. Surjewala claimed the CBI had registered a case of fraud and cheating against Baijal last August, and the case dates back to the A B Vajpayee government when Baijal was the disinvestment secretary.

He alleged that Baijal was trying to shield the BJP government, which was facing “difficult times”. Surjewala said it should be recalled that it was Baijal who had evolved the ‘first come, first serve’ policy for spectrum licence allocation. Surjewala also alleged that after retiring as TRAI chairman, Baijal had also served as a director in a firm owned by Niira Radia.

Meanwhile, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the revelations spoke a lot of how the UPA government functioned.

“The government of Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had to face lot of shame because of 2G scam. Repeatedly they used to talk about zero loss and make fun of CAG report… now if Pradip Baijal has written this, I haven’t read his book, it is really unfortunate,” Prasad said.

