Politics of freebies won’t work: Khattar jibe at AAP

In an apparent jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that politics of freebies will not work in a state like Punjab, which is reeling under huge debt.

“There are some leaders who have made ulti policies…. There is a leader who has made a sit-down policy — who says you sit at home, there is no need to work and I will give you this free, that free,” Khattar said. “Ye free baant ke chala nahi payenge [they won’t be able to govern by offering freebies]. This is a disease being spread…

Delhi was a different matter, their situation is already worsening in Punjab; Punjab is under heavy debt.”

Without naming any leader, Khattar said: “This person first announces freebies, and the next day goes to the Prime Minister with a bowl to ask for funds to run Punjab. This double-game will not work. This deceit — you first promise freebies and then go to PM — if you have the courage, give things for free; if not, why brag?”

Khattar was speaking in Gurgaon, where BJP president J P Nadda inaugurated the party’s new office, spread over 1 lakh square feet area and located near Signature Tower on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh were present.