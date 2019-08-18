Amit Shah: Politics of appeasement led to continuance of triple talaq for so long

In a veiled dig at the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said politics of appeasement and vote bank politics were the main reason behind the continuance of the practice of triple talaq for so long.

Speaking on the ‘Abolition of Triple Talaq – Correcting a Historic wrong’ in New Delhi, the BJP chief said, “Appeasement is the reason for the evil practice of triple talaq continuing for so long. I would like to make it clear that the triple talaq (Bill) is only for the benefit of the Muslim community, not for anything else. The Hindus, Christians and Jains are not going to benefit by it because they never had to suffer due to it.”

Asserting that the triple talaq law establishes gender equality, Shah said it was a “nightmare” for crores of Muslim women who were denied of their rights.

“Vote bank politics has caused loss to the nation in many ways. Triple Talaq is one such example and vote bank politics is the reason that the evil practice of Triple Talaq was allowed for so many years,” he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, was cleared by the Parliament on July 30, two years after the Supreme Court struck it down.

Referring to the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision to bring a law to overturn the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case, Shah said it was a “black day” in the history of Parliament. He further said the Congress had “no shame” and continues to oppose the law.

“There is no doubt about it in anybody’s mind. Some parties opposed the bill in Parliament but deep inside their heart, they knew it is was a malpractice that needed to end but they didn’t have the courage to do it,” he said.

“The election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 was the beginning of the end of politics of appeasement and the 2019 mandate is to end it forever,” Amit Shah further said.

Under the new Act, any form of instant talaq, either spoken, in writing or sent through electronic means, is illegal and has provisions for a prison term up to three years for the husband.