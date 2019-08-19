Politics of appeasement behind continuation of triple talaq, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the “politics of appeasement” which led to the Partition was the reason for the continuation of the “evil practice” of triple talaq for so long and targeted the Congress for opposing a legislation banning it.

The Home Minister said the law criminalising triple talaq, which was passed by Parliament in the just concluded session, is going to benefit Muslims. “Some people level allegations against the BJP government that such action is anti-Muslim. I want to make it clear that this is only and only to benefit Muslims,” said Shah, who was speaking on ‘Abolition of Triple Talaq: Correcting a Historic Wrong’ at an event organised by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation in the national capital.

Triple talaq was a “nightmare” for crores of Muslim women who were denied of their rights, Shah said.

People should welcome moves for eradication of any evil practice, but there is opposition in case of triple talaq. “The politics of appeasement is responsible for it,” he said.

Some parties are in the habit of coming to power on the basis of vote-bank politics and that’s why such “evil practices” are continuing, he said.

The politics of appeasement has been a hurdle in the path to achieve development and social cohesion in the country, he said.

Criticising the Congress, he said the opposition party has “no shame” and continues to oppose the law on triple talaq.

Referring to the Rajiv Gandhi government’s decision to bring a law to overturn the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case, he said it should be considered a “black day” in the history of Parliament.

“The election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 was the beginning of the end of politics of appeasement and the 2019 mandate is to end it forever,” said Shah.

Shah said many people said it was a civil matter, so why criminalise it. “When ‘Sati pratha’ (self immolation by Hindu widows) was abolished, no one opposed it. When child marriage was ended, no one opposed it. In case of child marriage, there is a provision for two years in jail. Similarly, dowry is a civil matter. In dowry case, if just the demand is made, there is a provision for two years’ imprisonment,” he said