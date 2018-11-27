Politics dominates Kartarpur event as rivals indulge in mudslinging

Politics marred the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, intruding into the function several times during the day.

Politicians from across party lines present on the stage did not want leave any opportunity to claim credit and ran down their rivals in their respective addresses.

Politics overshadowed the ceremony from the start of the day. Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived on a chartered flight from Madhya Pradesh where he has been campaigning, went to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak and paid obeisance. He then went to the border, viewed the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars installed there, performed prayers and flew back to Madhya Pradesh.

Barely an hour before the ceremony was to begin, Punjab’s Cabinet minister and Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned why the names of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal were on the plaque. In protest, he covered Amarinder Singh’s name, his own name and Vijay Inder Singla’s names with black tape.

The plaque eventually had to be removed from near the stage.

Earlier, Sukhbir Badal organised a religious gathering at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak and performed Ardaas (prayers). Former Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia and various other top SAD leaders were present at the prayers.

As Harsimrat began her address, Sukhbir too reached the venue and joined dignitaries on stage. Sukhbir’s presence on stage infuriated Sukhjinder Randhawa, and he left the stage in a huff, returning after some time.

Harsimrat raked up 1984 riots in her address inviting strong hooting from the crowd.

Harsimrat and Sukhbir’s presence on stage also angered Sant Samaj leaders led by Sarabjot Singh Bedi who too got off the special stage that was set up for them.

The Congress did not leave any opportunity to respond to Harsimrat’s comments. Congress MP and party’s state president Sunil Jakhar, during his vote of thanks, also raked up drugs issue.

That led to SAD leader Bikram Majithia shouting slogans against Congress. Pandemonium prevailed towards the conclusion of the ceremony and Jakhar had to conclude his address mid-way.

Later, Amarinder Singh termed Sidhu’s decision of accepting Pakistan’s invitation for attending groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on November 28 as Sidhu’s “way of thinking”. The CM said, “It is his way of thinking, but as an Army man, I cannot tolerate the killing of innocent Indians.”