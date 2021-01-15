Politicians should be united over security of country: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress MLA Sachin Pilot on Thursday paid his respects to Mahesh Kumar Meena, who died in a terrorist attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in January 2019, at the unveiling of Meena’s bust in Reengus, Sikar.

Pilot exhorted politicians to stay united on the issue of nation’s security, saying the country is safe due to soldiers guarding its borders. “Leaders in politics should remain united when it comes to the country and martyrs. People of the country are secure as soldiers stand tall on borders,” Pilot said, addressing a gathering.

On his way to the Jat stronghold, Pilot was welcomed at dozens of places with more than 400 vehicles in his convoy, besides over a dozen MLAs. Pilot said he was fortunate that he was a part of the moment. “It is not a day to give a long speech. Our security forces are always prepared to take on enemies. Mahesh Meena was a truly brave soldier and his sacrifice will always be remembered,” Pilot said.