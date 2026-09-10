‘Politically motivated lies’: MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay’s jaw gesture in assembly

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday broke his silence over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s “jaw gesture” in the state assembly regarding MISA remarks even as he recalled severe physical abuse he endured in prison during the Emergency.

In a video posted on social media, Stalin dismissed Vijay for raising “politically motivated lies” spread by those who held long-standing grudges against former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The remark comes days after Vijay, during his September 7 Assembly speech, triggered a political controversy with his controversial jaw gesture while attacking DMK over alleged corruption. He later clarified that the move was involuntary and was not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings personally.