‘Politically motivated lies’: MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay’s jaw gesture in assembly

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday broke his silence over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s “jaw gesture” in the state assembly regarding MISA remarks even as he recalled severe physical abuse he endured in prison during the Emergency.
In a video posted on social media, Stalin dismissed Vijay for raising “politically motivated lies” spread by those who held long-standing grudges against former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
The remark comes days after Vijay, during his September 7 Assembly speech, triggered a political controversy with his controversial jaw gesture while attacking DMK over alleged corruption. He later clarified that the move was involuntary and was not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings personally.
வீட்ல என்னை meet பண்ணப்ப சொன்னதை மறந்துட்டீங்களா தம்பி விஜய்? pic.twitter.com/kzpwXi14L8
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 10, 2026
M K Stalin, while hitting back at Vijay, recounted the events that unfolded during the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) period. He said Vijay was correct regarding the MISA history, recounting the suppression during the Emergency, including his own arrest on January 31, 1976, after Karunanidhi protested against the MISA law.
“I realise that some controversies that occurred in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session have caused anger and dissatisfaction among the Tamil people and our brethren. Since my prison history is a key part of this controversy, I wish to clarify it. Brother Vijay, what you said is true; it is not a lie. During the Emergency, our leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) held a massive meeting at Marina Beach to oppose it and harshly criticised the MISA,” Stalin said in the video.
The political controversy erupted after some people claimed that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was mocking DMK president MK Stalin through the gesture. The interpretation was linked to claims that Stalin had suffered a jaw fracture during his incarceration during the Emergency between 1975 and 1977.