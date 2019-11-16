Political stability must in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

REITERATING THAT BJP alone can provide a stable government in the state, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that political stability is a must in Maharashtra, as it will have to play a crucial role in ensuring that India becomes a trillion dollar economy by 2024,

At a meeting of party MLAs and office-bearers in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation will see rapid economic growth. In the next five years, total investments in the infrastructure sector alone will touch Rs 100 crore…. Maharashtra’s role is crucial in this. Being the leading industrial state, its role is undeniably greater for which political stability is integral… We are confident that BJP alone can provide a stable government in Maharashtra.”

At the meeting, state party chief Chandrakant Patil claimed that no government can be formed in the state without the participation of BJP. “The BJP is single largest party in the state. It had polled 1.42 crore votes and won 105 seats. Along with Independent MLAs, its tally stands at 119. Therefore, nobody can give a government without the participation of BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, the party decided to launch statewide agitation on Saturday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the PM over the Rafale deal. “The Supreme Court verdict has demolished the lies spread by political rivals in Lok Sabha and outside. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the entire country,” Fadnavis said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had closed a contempt plea against Rahul for wrongly attributing to the apex court his “chowkidar chor hai” remark in the Rafale case against the PM. The court said the remarks made by Rahul were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.

Fadnavis also asked party leaders and workers to reach out to the people in villages affected by unseasonal rainfall. “Although the party has done well in the Assembly elections, the leaders should get back to consolidating the organisation, starting from the booth level… The party can better its performance for which it will have to begin organisational work with a definite plan,” he said.