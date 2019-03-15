Political slugfest erupts over YSR brother’s death

The death of YS Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM late Y S Rajashekara Reddy, has snowballed into a major political row with ruling and opposition parties raising allegations against each other. While he was suspected to have died of a heart attack, police said Reddy could have been murdered.

Raising suspicion on YSRCP, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “I am not saying they are the culprits. At the crime scene, forensic evidences were destroyed, suspicions are arising on them.” Dismissing the opposition’s demand for a CBI probe, Naidu said if the case is handed over to the central investigation agency, the Centre will save the opposition, however, if the case goes to the state police, the culprits will be caught. Earlier in the day, Naidu had ordered a SIT probe into the incident.

On the contrary, YSRCP vice-president S Vijay Sai Reddy alleged Naidu’s involvement in the alleged murder of Reddy, who was found dead at his house in Pulivendula in Kadapa today morning. “Chandrababu Naidu is a person who believes in murder politics. We believe even today that C. Naidu, his son and Adinarayana Reddy are involved in this murder,” Sai Reddy said, while demanding an impartial inquiry by the CBI.

Reddy was found dead at his home in Pulivendula in Kadapa district Friday morning with multiple injuries. A post-mortem examination report revealed there were seven injuries on his head, right hand and thighs. Kadapa Police Additional SP B Lakshminarayana said it is a murder and the nature of injuries suggest he was attacked with an axe.