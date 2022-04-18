Youth Congress leader says he has joined ULFA-I to ‘save Assamese community’

Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over youths joining the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), a Youth Congress leader in Tinsukia district has announced that he is joining the separatist organisation in an effort to “save the Assamese community”.

The 29-year-old Janardhan Gogoi, vice-president of the Congress youth wing at Sadiya in Upper Assam, wrote in a Facebook post addressed to his wife, Reema, that he was “leaving” because he could not bear to see the Assamese community being “systematically destroyed”.

“I am well aware of the true character of political parties and organisations in Assam—our people are helpless in their own land. I cannot sit doing nothing while our community and culture are being destroyed in this manner,” he wrote on Sunday.

A police officer from Sadiya said the matter was being investigated. “It has been learnt that he has joined ULFA-I,” he said, adding that a 30-year-old from neighbouring Sivasagar was detained earlier on Monday in connection with the case. “We are currently interrogating him – it is suspected that he was the linkman,” the police officer said.

According to the police, Gogoi’s family was not aware of any previous allegiance he had to ULFA-I.

A Congress office-bearer who has worked with Gogoi said his writings on social media often reflected his concern for the larger Assamese community. “We cannot say for sure why he decided to take the step, but it was clear that he felt strongly about the Assamese jati, identity, and his community… He was a good writer too,” he said.

Gogoi, whose parents are teachers, used to work in the social media department of the Congress state unit. “He did good work and was also felicitated by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. In 2019, he was made an office-bearer,” the Congress office-bearer said, adding that Gogoi had a young son and that the couple were expecting another child.

The Congress office-bearer said that it was not uncommon for “disillusioned” youths , especially those from districts such as Tinsukia, to gravitate towards ULFA-I. “Lack of employment and rehabilitation is a factor,” he said.

Since last year, the chief minister has been appealing to the ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah, to shun violence and come to the table for talks. In May, the group declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months, and has extended it twice since.

On April 15, Sarma said that while there were efforts to bring the outfit to the dialogue table, the recruitment of new cadres was a cause of concern.

Last month, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi brought up the subject of youths joining the militant outfit. “We need to look into why youths are joining the outfit…The main reason is unemployment,” he said during Parliament’s Zero Hour, while asking central intelligence agencies to visit the state and take stock of the situation.