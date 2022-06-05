Won’t quit Congress, party can remove me if it wants: Sunil Jakhar’s MLA nephew Sandeep

A day after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring hit out at former PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who recently joined the BJP, by saying that he could have taken his nephew Sandeep Jakhar as well to the saffron party, the latter termed it “sheer arrogance” on the part of Congress leaders. The Abohar MLA also asserted that he will not resign from the party.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar is the paternal uncle of Sandeep, a Congress MLA from Punjab’s Abohar constituency. Both live in the same house in Abohar. Speaking to The Indian Express about Warring’s statement, Sandeep said, “Though I have removed the Congress flag from the top of my house, I will continue to serve Abohar as their MLA as they placed their trust in me despite a very strong wave of badlaav. I will not resign, if they (Congress) want to throw me out, it is up to them. Their statements indicate that they have already made up their mind… Hence, they are free to do whatever they want.”

MLA Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar interacting with voters of the area. MLA Abohar, Sandeep Jakhar interacting with voters of the area.

“The statements show the sheer arrogance of the top Congress leadership as they are not ready to learn from their mistakes even in this hour of crisis. Two days ago, I got a call from the PPCC office and was deputed to Lehragaga constituency for the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. I even attended party meetings in mid-May called by Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, and now they are talking like this against me. At least they need to speak to me as to what I want to say, what is in my mind… everyone has self-respect,” Sandeep Jakhar added.

He further said, “…in that case, they need to ask the same question to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as well… because within their family, Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi are part of the BJP. CLP leader Bajwa’s brother Fateh Jang Bajwa is in the BJP. So there should be the same yardstick for one and all… why am I being singled out,” he asked.

Sandeep Jakhar won the Abohar election with a margin of 5,471 votes defeating the AAP’s Deepak Kamboj. Sunil Jakhar had been the MLA of this constituency for three consecutive terms in 2002, 2007 and 2012, but lost in 2017.

“Earlier they did the same with Sunil-ji… they had made up their mind about him as well… However, he waited till the end for Sonia Gandhi to talk to him once and listen to his version, and when no communication came… he joined the BJP and clearly told J P Nadda, national president of the BJP, that he had come with a very heavy heart. His integrity was impeccable,” Sandeep added.

Talking about his future plans, he said, “I will continue to serve people as the Abohar MLA.” He has so far not indicated any plans to switch to the BJP. “All senior party leaders need to come out of their arrogance and learn from their mistakes… there is a limit to which someone can be pushed… Everyone has self-respect and that should be maintained.”