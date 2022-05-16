Will BJP’s family politics stance block MLC route to cabinet for Yediyurappa son?

Despite his son BY Vijayendra emerging as a possible candidate in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa is said to be not keen on his candidature, because of possible objection from the BJP high command on the grounds of its stand against family politics.

At a meeting of the BJP’s core committee last week, Vijayendra’s name was proposed as one of the 15 possible candidates for the June 3 elections to seven Legislative Council seats. The BJP has the numbers to win four of the seats; 121 of the Assembly’s 224 members, who elect the seven Members of the Legislative Council, belong to the ruling party.

The meeting, chaired by BJP state in-charge Arun Singh, was attended by Yediyurappa as well. “Although the name was proposed in the core committee, it may not be pressed given the party’s stand on issues like family politics (parivarwad), which has been raised by Prime Minister Modi and other national leaders,” a source close to Yediyurappa’s family said.

The move to send Vijayendra to the Legislative Council is seen as being part of the Yediyurappa faction’s efforts to make his son a minister. However, there are also concerns within the BJP that his becoming an MLC and a minister could possibly result in the emergence of a new power centre in the party.

Since Yediyurappa’s ouster as chief minister in July 2021, there has been speculation that Vijayendra, who is a state vice-president of the BJP, would stake a claim to the former’s political legacy. He has helped the BJP win a few bypolls but not contested any election.

But there are apprehensions that the party high command may veto the proposal to field Vijayendra citing the BJP’s stance against dynastic politics. “There is a possibility of the rejection of the candidature, which can result in embarrassment for the former chief minister,” a party source said.

“The core committee and the state election committee just discuss the names, prepare the papers, and then they are sent to the central election committee, which will decide the candidates. Our party president, in consultation with the chief minister and others, will send a list to the central election committee and it will decide,” Singh said last week.

The attempt to introduce Vijayendra to mainstream politics is considered to be a move by the BJP to cement its support base in the Lingayat community. Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, who belong to the community, hosted a major show of Lingayat strength at Tumakuru to mark the birth anniversary of the seer of the Siddaganga Mutt in April, during a visit by Amit Shah.