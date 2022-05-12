Why 1 seat is too far for BJP to head a district council in Mizoram

It is a testament to the complex political equations in Mizoram. Three days after the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) election, no political party has yet staked claim to form the new executive body. The MADC is an autonomous district council body under the Sixth Schedule representing the Mara tribe in south Mizoram.

The BJP on Monday won 12 of the 25 seats in the council, falling one seat short of the magic number. The Mizo National Front (MNF), which governs the state, bagged nine seats while the Congress won four. While the MNF is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, the two do not have any power-sharing arrangement in the state. The lone BJP MLA, BD Chakma, sits on the Opposition benches in the state Assembly. This situation is believed to stem from the Mizo-centric MNF’s apprehension that an alliance with the BJP may alienate the state’s overwhelmingly Christian voters.

“Despite being the single-largest party, we haven’t been able to form the government as the Congress is our main rival at the national level and the MNF in the state,” said the BJP’s Siaha unit president M Laikaw. Siaha district in south Mizoram is the headquarters of the MADC.

Laikaw added that the party was hoping that some victorious candidates from the Congress or the MNF would jump ship to the BJP – the anti-defection law doesn’t apply to autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule.

Meanwhile, MNF leaders seem to be pinning their hopes on the Congress. “The deciding factor rests with the Congress. We are keen on forming the government, (and) awaiting their decision. We can offer any post,” said party leader Remthanga.

The Congress, on its part, has maintained it will not side with either the BJP or the MNF, and will instead form a “strong Opposition”. Said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Zodintluanga, “We are in a difficult position because the BJP is the main opponent at the Centre and the MNF is the main opponent at the state, and elections are due next year.”

Zodintluanga, however, conceded that some of the winners from the party might defect to the BJP. “It is very difficult to control those people as there is no anti-defection law,” he added.

The term of the previous council expires on May 15, leaving days for the parties to stake claim to form the new executive body.