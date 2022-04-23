Bruised BJP lines up protests to mark one year of post-Bengal poll violence

Reeling under growing discontent against the state leadership, the West Bengal BJP has planned to hold a series of agitational programmes in the form of protests and rallies to mark the first anniversary of the violence that had rocked the state following the outcome of the Assembly elections in May last year that saw the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) return to power for the third consecutive time.

Besides renewing its attack on Mamata, the move is aimed to unite and rejuvenate the demoralised state BJP rank and file days after the party suffered another electoral debacle, this time in the Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly bypolls, at the hands of the TMC, which triggered a fresh bout of infighting and dissension within the state unit.

After the Assembly election results were declared on May 2 last year, widespread violence had taken place across the state. In most incidents, the BJP workers, their family members and party supporters were targeted allegedly by TMC activists and miscreants. A large number of them had moved Calcutta High Court against it to seek justice.

In August last year, the high court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate post-poll violence cases such as killings as well as rapes and crimes against women. It had also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate other related cases. On April 20 this year, the court constituted a three-member committee to conduct a probe into allegations that over 303 victims of the post-poll violence have been displaced.

The Mamata Banerjee government is going to celebrate the completion of its first year of its third consecutive term on May 5. To put pressure on the TMC government and highlight its alleged failures in maintaining the law and order, the state BJP has planned to hold protests and rallies across the state.

On May 2, the saffron party will hold a rally in Kolkata with victims of the post-poll violence. On May 3, its workers would make an outreach to the people of the state to seek their “help for affected BJP cadres”.

On May 7, all state BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will visit the families of those party workers who were killed in the post-poll violence and distribute clothes and money among them. On May 10, a few victim family members will visit Kolkata for an agitational event (satyagraha) and will call on the Governor over the issue.

“On May 8, 9 and 11, the party will hold rallies across the state against the alleged violence by the state government. Ever since the TMC came to power on May 2, post-poll violence and other atrocities continued unabated. We call it a Black Day. To protest the killings and violence, we will hold rallies in every block across the state,” said state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who recently drew fire from a section of state party leaders following the bypoll results.

Coinciding with the state BJP’s agitation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengal on a three-day tour beginning May 4. During his visit, Shah

is likely to hold meetings with the state party leaders and attend some official programmes in North and South Bengal. His tour schedule is however yet to be finalised.

Shah’s visit also assumes significance as it would come against the backdrop of intensifying factional feuds as well as leaders’ exodus from the state BJP committee. Party MP Saumitra Khan, former state party president Dilip Ghosh, national secretary Anupam Hazra and several others have revolted against the state leadership following the party’s bypolls drubbing. Also, several MLAs, including Gouri Sankar Ghosh, left the state committee after differences with the leadership.

While the state BJP has lined up its agitational programmes to go after the Mamata dispensation and contain the growing discontent among its own leaders, the TMC seemed to be unfazed over the BJP’s plans. “The people have rejected the saffron party. Elections after elections, people have voted for the TMC and strengthened the hands of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The police have taken action whenever there has been any incident of violence. The BJP first should sort out its internal fight and set its house in order before taking on our party,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.