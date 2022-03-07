Vasundhara Raje b’day bash tomorrow, BJP watches from sidelines

On Tuesday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will mark her birthday with a mix of religion and politics. Invariably, it is set to turn into a show of strength – and invariably bring into focus the BJP’s Raje problem.

On her birthday, incidentally coinciding with the International Women’s Day, Raje will first offer prayers at the Keshorai Bhagwan temple in Keshoraipatan, in Bundi district, followed by a rally and other programmes. With Raje retaining her following among women, the gatherings are expected to draw a considerable number.

Plus, the region is Raje’s turf. While she is an MLA from Jhalrapatan in the neighbouring Jhalawar district, her son Dushyant Singh is the Lok Sabha MP from Jhalawar-Baran constituency. Before that, Raje won continuously from Jhalawar as MP five times.

As usual, the BJP will watch what transpires tomorrow with trepidation. Party sources said the unofficial line is that BJP workers should stay away from her programmes. After an audio clip purportedly featuring BJP MLA from Bundi Ashok Dogra went viral, pointing out to party workers that Raje’s functions were not party programmes, Dogra denied it was his voice.

Other BJP leaders, like Rupesh Sharma, a former party state executive member from Bundi, are un-circumspect about their plans. Likening Raje’s birthday programmes to a “festival”, Sharma said: “Whoever is calling and telling workers not to go, it won’t have any effect. Every party worker in Bundi’s every gaon-dhani (village-hutment) is excited about Vasundharaji’s birthday.”

He said preparations had been underway for over 10 days “and it will be the biggest programme in the district in three years”. “She is our national vice-president. And if every person doesn’t participate with fervour, then how will BJP workers be galvanised?”

Last year too, Raje’s birthday celebrations, marked by a two-day temple run, had sent a clear message to the BJP dispensation with which the independent-minded leader shares an uneasy relationship. Ties between her and BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia are especially strained.

Raje’s public programmes and yatra at the time had seen as many as nine MPs, 11 former MPs, 31 MLAs, 97 former MLAs, 26 former BJP candidates, 42 former district presidents and 18 leaders, who were given political appointments by her, throw their weight behind her.

It had been Raje’s first major show of strength after a Covid lull, indicating she had lost little of her command on the party. And this year’s programme is expected to be bigger, considering the state elections are now just a year-and-a half away.

Raje has also pointedly stayed away from campaigning for the eight Assembly seat bypolls held since the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan in 2018. Of the eight seats, the BJP has won only one on its own, with another going to its then ally, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. For Raje supporters, the results are an indication of how indispensable she is for the party.

Officially, the reason has mostly been the poor health of Raje’s daughter-in-law.

However, last year, soon after staying away from the October bypolls, Raje had set off on a five-day yatra, covering eight districts. The yatra had covered the bypoll constituencies which the BJP had just lost, and traversed the Mewar region, considered the fiefdom of Leader of Opposition and Raje rival Gulab Chand Kataria.

Recently, after Raje met with a minor accident, BJP Mahila Morcha leaders had lined up at her residence to enquire about her well-being.

Asked about Raje’s birthday plans Monday, Poonia said: “I would like to extend birthday wishes to her and that she always stays healthy and happy.”