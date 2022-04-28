As fight for Tripura tribal vote intensifies, 4 BJP leaders join TIPRA Motha

Two days after over a thousand supporters of BJP’s ruling alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and TIPRA Motha joined the saffron party, royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led Motha returned the favour by wooing four BJP leaders to its side.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, TIPRA Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said that Kumar Halam, BJP state leader and block chairman of Durga Chowmuhani RD Block, BJP Minority Morcha leaders S K Darlong and Mujib Miah and BJP ST Morcha president Khagendra Reang have joined Motha, leaving the BJP.

“TIPRA Motha is open to all people of the state. We shall be adding more and more important people from different parties. We have our women and youth groups with us who are actively working in the field,” Hrangkhawl said.

The development comes on the heels of Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik’s allegations that TIPRA Motha was trying to mislead people with its statehood demand.

Responding to her comments, TIPRA Motha chief Debbarman said the demand for statehood was a Constitutional demand and those who accuse him of practising ethnic politics were actually spreading harmful propaganda.

Debbarman, who has called on the IPFT, the other big tribal outfit in the state, to join hands with TIPRA Motha and collectively raise the statehood demand, said he is getting a “good response” to his appeal.

He also said that the idea behind his party’s functioning is that it is for everyone and is fighting for a Constitutional solution for the people. “We don’t have any understanding with anyone. Tiprasa (Tripuri tribals) have understood the real solution will not come only with joining political parties. We need a full and final solution from the central government,” he said.

Debbarman also appealed to tribal leaders not to think about their positions but to think about the interests of Tiprasa. “Think what other parties are offering in concrete form. Development, more development and financial packages are all that we hear. But there is no specific package for our development from anyone. TIPRA Motha will never betray its supporters,” Debbarman said

In a veiled criticism of BJP, Debbarman said his party is often called a “small party”, but it wouldn’t be intimidated by anyone and would contest the elections in tribal and non-tribal areas. His comments were aimed at BJP state vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia’s recent jibe that Motha was a small party and its call for Greater Tipraland was a “small dream”.

Debbarman also hinted that many more people would be joining TIPRA Motha in the next one month.

Tripura’s tribal politics has been witnessing a series of upheavals over the last few weeks. These include BJP’s claims that it is confident of winning 50-plus seats alone in the 2023 assembly elections.

TIPRA Motha’s ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand is essentially an extension of IPFT’s Tipraland and seeks to include every tribal person in the proposed state, including those living outside the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas, besides providing support to ‘Tiprasa’ or Tripuris in other states like Assam, Mizoram etc and those living in the bordering areas of Bangladesh through a development council.