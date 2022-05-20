Tripura: IPFT factional feud deepens, NC Debbarma says disciplinary committee formed to decide Mevar Kumar Jamatia’s fate

Taking the internal feud inside Tripura’s ruling alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) further, the tribal party’s supremo Narendra Chandra Debbarma Friday said IPFT has formed a disciplinary committee to assess the alleged anti-party activities of errant party leaders, including Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who was dropped from the cabinet earlier this month.

Jamatia, who served as the IPFT general secretary, was Debbarma’s protege and was included in the Biplab Deb cabinet as the forest and tribal affairs minister.

However, he fell out with his mentor after he was elected IPFT president at a central committee conference of the regional party held on April 2-3.

On the issue, Debbarma Friday said a “few leaders” tried to dissolve IPFT and merge it with the Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha party and tried to further the agenda despite no positive sign from any of the party’s 33 organisational committees.

“They met Motha leaders at different hotels and other places several times and tried to dissolve IPFT. Some of our MLAs were confused at the outset but now we are all united on the front that we don’t want to merge with anyone,” he said.

He referred Mevar’s comments where he said IPFT would work together with the royal scion Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha party, which swept the Tripura Tribal council polls last year by merging within Motha.

While Mevar claimed he was only furthering Debbarma’s unfinished work, as the latter had signed an agreement with TIPRA Motha in December last year, saying both parties would soon initiate the process of unifying as one united political party, he added that the decision to unify was never completed.

“It was just an agreement for further follow up through discussions, which never happened. Also, if any such decision had to be taken, it had to be a collective move and not anyone’s personal decision. What Mevar did is an anti-party activity. The disciplinary committee was formed to discuss and decide whether penalising actions would be taken on him or not. The committee would decide by the end of this month,” Debbarma said.

He also said he would soon write to the Assembly Speaker asking to disqualify Mevar Kumar Jamatia as a legislator due to anti-party activities.

The disciplinary committee was formed at an extended central conference of the tribal party Thursday, the IPFT chief said. He added that the party assessed how far the party’s objectives were fulfilled after four years of being a partner in the government, felicitated two ministers, including himself, who were inducted in the Manik Saha cabinet, asked its district bodies to hold organisational conferences within June and formed a disciplinary panel and took other decisions.

His comments were in stark contrast with Jamatia’s, who claimed he is the legitimate president of IPFT as per organisational election results, whereas Debbarma, who was dormant in the last few months due to physical ailments, has once again taken the reins in his hands and has accused Mevar of acting against party interests.

Mevar recently said he is considering a legal recourse and might knock the doors of the court to get a redressal against what he terms as a conspiracy to remove him from his position despite an organisational mandate in his favour.

Debbarma, 84, who has been actively involved with Tripura’s tribal politics for the last five decades, retired as the station director of the All India Radio in 2002.