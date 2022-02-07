Tejashwi as chief? Not yet, as RJD shadowboxing continues

The handover in the RJD is going to take just a little longer. As fresh talk brewed over national president Lalu Prasad finally making it formal and crowning younger son Tejashwi Yadav as the national president last week, murmurs from within the family made the ailing patriarch scotch such speculation.

An ailing Lalu, who is in Delhi receiving treatment, issued a statement saying he would continue as the party chief for now (he has held the post since 1997, when the RJD was formed). On rumours that Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, would take over at a party function this week, Lalu said there was a bid to create a rift within the family. “Jootha khabar chal raha hai (It’s fake news),” he said.

While Tejashwi himself remained quiet on the matter, it was Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi who preempted him in denying any such development. Hardly anyone believes now that there is a challenger to Tejashwi from within the family, but Rabri’s snub indicated she may still be holding a candle for elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej, who was last week in the news for the launch of a new business venture, dealing in rice and multigrains, said to questions on the matter: “Lalu Prasad ji is the national president of the RJD and he has been leading the party organisation very well. He will continue in his job.”

Having ceded political space lately, the 31-year-old also seemed eager to impress that he was very much in the thick of things. With ruling partners JD(U) and BJP bickering constantly, Tej invited those unhappy within the NDA, including Upendra Kushwaha and even Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to “join hands with the RJD”.

As a bemused RJD watches the shadowboxing within the family, a party source said Tej realised he could extract his pound of flesh only as long as Lalu remains RJD president. “While he looks reconciled to the leadership of Tejashwi, he wants his father to take important party decisions, including distribution of tickets. He is avoiding overt confrontation with Tejashwi, but wants to remain relevant.”

RJD leaders said a clear message had come from Lalu to party workers and senior leaders to not react to what Tej said. The old warhourse still reads politics as none other in the state, quipped a leader.