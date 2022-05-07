Newsmaker | Behind complaint against Bagga, an AAP dentist leader and Kejriwal ‘admirer’: ‘Couldn’t stand insults to him’

Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, who is the complainant against Delhi BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga — whose arrest from his Delhi house Friday triggered a dramatic showdown involving the police forces of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana as well as the BJP and the AAP — is an AAP activist and a dentist based in Punjab’s Mohali. The AAP in-charge of the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Ahluwalia has held various posts in the AAP’s Punjab unit.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ahluwalia said he had joined the AAP in 2016 and has since remained its active member. He said he was the AAP in-charge of Mahali prior to 2021 and has also remained the Punjab AAP’s joint secretary.

Ahluwalia did his post-graduation in dentistry in 2000 following which he had started his practice as a dentist in Mohali. He currently runs his dental clinic in Mohali’s Sector 69. He is a specialist in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Justifying the Punjab cops’ bid to arrest Bagga on the basis of his complaint, Ahluwalia charged that Bagga was “controversial and attention-seeker” and a “trouble-maker” and that the police of the AAP-ruled Punjab were merely doing its “lawful duty” in the case against him. “However, the way Haryana Police waylaid the Punjab Police team at Kurukshetra while they were taking Bagga to Mohali, and then handed over the latter to Delhi Police is very unfortunate,” he said.

Rejecting the allegations levelled by the BJP, which rules the Centre and Haryana, that the FIR against Bagga was a “political vendetta”, Ahluwalia said he had filed the complaint with the Punjab Police’s Cyber Cell against Bagga after he saw the Delhi BJP leader’s “inflammatory tweets” against the AAP’s national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. An FIR was lodged against Bagga in the case under various Sections of the IPC on April 1.

“What is political in this, Bagga had been booked for the inflammatory posts he had posted, such posts could hurt the religious sentiments among the communities, you just see Bagga’s record — he was also behind the planning of attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s residence,” Ahluwalia said. Asserting that the Punjab Police was “just doing its duty”, he said people like Bagga should be booked as they are allegedly a “threat to communal harmony”.

Hailing Kejriwal, Ahluwalia said he was inspired by him to join politics and the AAP. “Kejriwal has all along been promising to bring a change from the traditional corruption-ridden system of politics. I was impressed with all the good words Delhi people, be it a cab driver or a common man on the street, would say about him. I also liked the fact that he didn’t look or behave like a typical neta,” he said.

Maintaining that his complaint against Bagga was a “spontaneous outpouring” of his anger against him, Ahluwalia said, “No one goaded me to lodge this complaint, least of all my party. But I couldn’t suffer Bagga and his remarks any longer. How can he say things like ‘hum Kejriwal ko jeene nahi denge (we’ll not let Kejriwal live)’.”