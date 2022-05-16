‘Stage-managed show’: Chaos, protests outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s first public darbar

Chaos and protests marked the first public meeting announced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday after people waiting outside the venue since the morning were not allowed to enter.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced on Sunday evening that Mann would be addressing a public darbar at Punjab Bhawan. Later, the name was changed to Janta Sunwai and on Monday, the AAP called it Lok Milni.

People were seen protesting outside the main gate of Punjab Bhawan as police personnel posted at the venue told them that their names were not on the list and hence they could not be allowed inside.

Dr Harmanjit Singh, the president of a retired Ayurvedic practitioners association, was among those protesting. “Bhagwant Mann had called me himself before elections stating that I would be the Chief Minister if AAP is voted to power. When they got elected, I was the happiest one thinking that I would also be heard by the government now. We have been trying to meet him. I have got in touch with his additional chief secretary in CMO. But I have not been able to meet him.”

“This government is not listening to us. We have given our services. Now, we are being not allowed to meet. We are standing here since 10 am. We are not allowed to go inside. The MLAs have called their friends inside, who are meeting Mann. The police tell us that we will not be allowed inside,” he added.

Singh said if Mann has called a public meeting, he should be at the venue till 10 pm. “He should listen to all of us if they have called a Janta Durbar. He is not a bureaucrat that he does not have time for people. People have not voted for them but against the previous governments. If you will harass people like that then what is the point. I want to tell them that if the people of Punjab can bring someone honourably on an elephant then they can send them packing on a donkey.”

Singh said there were 71 petitioners and 20 of them have passed away but successive governments have not given them the non-practising allowance on the lines of Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) doctors. He added that the high court gave a decision that the non-practising allowance should be given to them from January 2006, the date of implementation of the Fifth Pay Commission. But the governments have not listened, he said.

Jasbir Singh, a farmer from New Chandigarh, said he wanted to give Mann a memorandum on the issue of shamlat land owned by the village panchayat being vacated. “They are not letting us go inside. They are telling us that those who already have an appointment can only go. When we learnt about the public durbar last night then how would we make an appointment?” he asked.

“This was a stage-managed show. This was not a public durbar. Otherwise, I am also a member of the public. Why am I not allowed inside?” asked Sarabjit Singh Makkar, the president of the Kisan Hit Sangharsh Committee.

Two shopkeepers from Banga, Adirath Anand and Amrik Singh, also wanted to meet the CM. “When the land was acquired for National highway Phagwara to Ropar, 70-72 shopkeepers were affected as their shops were acquired. We have not been compensated even after two years. We want to tell the CM but we are not allowed inside. They are saying we do not have an appointment,” said Anand.