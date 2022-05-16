Shivpal Yadav interview: ‘Azam Khan is the senior-most UP MLA… Let him come out of jail. Talks will take place’

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav joined hands with his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year. Shivpal was elected from Jaswantnagar on the SP symbol. But soon after the polls, the old rift between him and Akhilesh resurfaced and he accused the SP of shutting him out of alliance and legislature party meetings. In an interview, the veteran leader talks to The Indian Express about the discord with Akhilesh, Azam Khan, and his plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

You damaged the SP’s prospects in Firozabad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. How are you preparing for 2024?

At present, I am strengthening the organisation of the PSP (Lohia). I contested the Assembly election on the SP symbol. I expected more seats and was prepared to field candidates in at least 100 constituencies. I also announced a Vidhan Sabha in-charge. But when I travelled across the state, I got suggestions from everyone that I should contest together (with the SP). There were people suggesting that Akhilesh Yadav and I should come together. I agreed to get together. Neta ji (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) too wanted that. Then, I accepted Akhilesh as my leader and the CM face. I was expecting that my party will get seats. I dedicated myself entirely but I was restricted to a single seat, the symbol of my party was frozen. Then, I made up my mind to contest under the popular symbol of the SP. I accepted SP membership too. I contested got a good number of votes and was elected MLA. I was one of 111 MLAs of the SP. But when the meeting of the SP legislature party was called on March 26, I was not informed. I contacted Akhilesh and got an appointment to meet him on May 25. I told him that I was not informed about the meeting. He told me that I did not need to attend the meeting of the SP legislature group. I argued that I was among 111 MLAs of the SP. He asked me to attend the meeting of allies. I argued that I was not among allies and I was earlier never called to a meeting of allies. Still, he did not call me to SP legislature party meetings. I also did not attend the allies’ meeting. Now, I am focusing on my organisation. I have declared office-bearers, I will expand it more in the days to come.

What are your plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

I will decide at an appropriate time, according to the circumstances. I will speak to my party leaders and workers.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav along with his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav in 2018. (Photo: Express Archive) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav along with his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav in 2018. (Photo: Express Archive)

You are saying that you were not part of the SP alliance. But SP shared a photo of you with the leaders of other allies such as the SBSP and Apna Dal (K).

I was not called to that meeting. By coincidence, I had gone to meet Akhilesh and I was given space in that meeting without an invitation … I joined the party at the party office (SP). But you could have never seen me anywhere. I was never called to press conferences.

So, you were never part of the SP-led alliance?

No, never. I was never invited to meetings of allies and press conferences.

So, how will you describe the relationship between you and Akhilesh and the PSP and the SP during the Assembly elections?

I worked in the SP and held the posts of state president, general secretary, and Leader of the Opposition. I worked with Neta ji for over 45 years. I am still a Samajwadi.

You look up Neta ji as your guardian. But you questioned him too on the issue of Azam Khan. Is there some difference developing between the two of you?

I still admire him as my guardian. My party’s flag has his photograph. I have always respected Neta ji and will keep holding him in high regard.

Differences between you and Akhilesh started in 2016. Did Netaji ever intervene to ensure a patch-up between you and Akhilesh?

He organised meetings several times. Neta ji is true to his words. I am too. But the son (Akhilesh) lacks this quality. A promise means a lot, it is supreme for a man, and essential in politics.

What was the promise that Akhilesh did not fulfil?

No promise was fulfilled. Because of that, he is far away from power. We have learnt from Lord Ram about being true to our words …

In the coming Rajya Sabha polls, will you follow the SP’s whip or vote as per your wish?

I will speak to my workers and make a decision in the interest of the organisation.

You met BJP leaders. Then you met Azam Khan in jail. Are you going to shape up a new front?

At present, I am strengthening my organisation, I will decide at an appropriate time … I have met Azam bhai twice. He is the senior-most member of the UP Assembly. He is a 10-term MLA and was also elected to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He is a socialist and worked with Neta ji. So I said that when he was a member of the Lok Sabha, his issue should have been raised in Parliament under the leadership of Neta ji. When he was elected MLA for the 10th term, his issue should have been raised in the Assembly. That has not been done so far. So, I said that if Azam’s matter had been raised in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister would have certainly taken note of that.

Do you have plans to form a front with Azam?

Let him come out of jail first. Then, discussions will take place.

What message has gone down among workers on the Azam Khan issue?

Almost 88 cases have been lodged against him. Whenever he gets bail in one case, another case is lodged.

A grand alliance was formed in the SP’s leadership in the recent Assembly polls. You too joined hands. What factors led to the defeat?

The public wanted a change but mistakes were made in ticket distribution, selection of candidates, and taking suggestions. Opinions of senior leaders, including me, were not sought. I was restricted to one seat. All these were mistakes.

Nationalism has become an issue in politics these days. How do you view it?

I do not believe in Hindu nationalism, Muslim nationalism or any other religious nationalism. I believe in Indian nationalism. There should not be hatred against any particular faith.