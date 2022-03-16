‘Isn’t Shatrughan Sinha an outsider?’: BJP reminds TMC of jibes from last year’s poll campaign

In last year’s West Bengal Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacked the BJP as a party of outsiders (bohiragoto) as most of the saffron party’s central leaders who visited the state for campaigning were from other states, and addressed rallies in Hindi.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Banerjee was often seen losing her cool and getting confrontational over BJP workers chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in her presence. The TMC, which ended up winning 213 of the 294 Assembly seats, also widely employed the “bohiragoto” jibe at political rallies.

However, after the TMC on Sunday announced that former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha would be its candidate in the coming Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll, the saffron party reminded Banerjee about last year’s election campaign, and asked her why she had fielded an “outsider” in the constituency, which is located in Paschim Bardhaman district. Sinha is from Bihar and has represented the Patna Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha in the past.

Apart from Asansol, a by-election will be also held in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency on April 12. The TMC has fielded former BJP leader Babul Supriyo, who resigned as Asansol MP last year after being removed as a minister in the Narendra Modi government. The Mamata Banerjee-led party did not field Supriyo from Asansol again — he had won from there in 2014 and 2019 — as he is believed to have fallen out of favour with Muslim voters following the 2018 riots there. The TMC also estimates that Sinha’s candidature will help it as he was once a popular Hindi film actor, and 50 per cent of Asansol’s population is of Hindi-speaking voters with their roots in neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar.

“The TMC has made an outsider its candidate. But in last year’s Assembly polls, the TMC campaigned against us by calling our leaders outsiders. This time, the party could not find a candidate from Asansol and opted for a candidate from Bihar. It means that Mamata Banerjee’s policies change with time. When she is in trouble, she deviates from her strategies to suit her political interest,” said state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar.

BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and the party’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also made similar arguments. “It was widely speculated that TMC would field Saayoni Ghosh, president of party’s youth wing, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee, from Asansol. But Mamata Banerjee, just to cut her nephew to size, has fielded a complete outsider, not just for Asansol but Bengal, from the seat,” Malviya tweeted on Sunday.

The TMC countered the BJP by pointing out that Sinha was a well-known actor with a pan-India appeal. “For us, outsiders were BJP leaders who came to Bengal to win elections and not to work for the people. Shatrughan Sinha is a well-known actor with a huge fan following. He is loved and respected in Bengal,” said the party’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Questioned by reporters, Sinha wondered if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considered an outsider in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. The TMC candidate said he was an “all-India personality” and enjoyed a special connection with the state, having worked in Bengali films.

TMC reaches out to Hindi speakers

Ever since last year’s Assembly election campaign, the TMC has been attempting to blunt the BJP’s attempts to portray it as a party that is against Hindi speakers.

Before the polls, the party had restructured its Hindi Cell and appointed Dinesh Trivedi and Vivek Gupta the Cell’s chairman and president respectively. Trivedi, however, quit the party and switched over to the BJP before the polls.

The three-tier structure of the Hindi Cell consists of a state-level coordination committee, district committees, and block committees.

Party insiders said the Cell was revamped to help the party make inroads in the state’s Hindi belts that had seen a saffron surge after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s gains are illustrated by the Hindi-speaking belt in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district that witnessed a turf war between the TMC and the BJP after Arjun Singh switched over to the saffron camp from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and won the Lok Sabha polls from Barrackpore.

The reorganisation of the Cell worked as it helped the TMC win seats in the Hindi-speaking areas in the Assembly elections.