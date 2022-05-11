SC’s sedition law order: Who said what

Following the Supreme Court direction to keep in abeyance all pending trials, appeals, and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A, which deals with the offence of sedition, several senior politicians belonging to various parties voiced their opinion on the apex court’s decision.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said while he “respected the court and its independence,” there is a “Lakshman Rekha”, or a line not meant to be crossed.

Congress hails Supreme Court decision

The Congress hailed the Supreme Court decision saying a clear cut message has gone to subjugators of dissent that “you can no longer suppress the voice of truth” and those critical of the government must be heard.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason and listening to the truth is ‘Rajdharma‘, while crushing the truth is arrogance. Do not fear.”

सच बोलना देशभक्ति है, देशद्रोह नहीं।

सच कहना देश प्रेम है, देशद्रोह नहीं। सच सुनना राजधर्म है,

सच कुचलना राजहठ है। डरो मत! pic.twitter.com/AvbWVxKh6p — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2022

Free Speech will not be throttled by autocrats: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Welcoming the SC order, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the apex court’s latest verdict sends a clear message — “free Speech will not be throttled by autocrats & dictators masquerading as rulers”.

“Suppressors and subjugators sitting in citadels of power be forewarned,” the Congress leader tweeted soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict. “Speaking truth to power can’t be sedition and status quo will change,” he said in a tweet shared via his official handle.

Historic indee! Supreme Court has sent a clear message. Suppressors & subjugators sitting in citadels of power be forewarned – Free Speech will not be throttled by autocrats & dictators masquerading as rulers. Speaking truth to power can’t be sedition & status quo will change. https://t.co/oMj7jRT0Vb — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 11, 2022

Mahua Moitra terms the order a ‘victory’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra termed it a victory. She further mentioned that it was a great day for democracy. “The Sediton law stands stayed. Kudos to the Supreme Court,” she noted.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar also welcomed the “historic order” and urged the Centre and states to refrain from registering any FIRs under it, news agency ANI reported.

Soon after the verdict came out, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi shared an article on Twitter he had written for a news magazine last year titled “Section 124A is not necessary to prevent insurrection.”

Prashant Bhushan lauds apex court, Yechury says the law should be scrapped

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said: “Salute to the SC for this fine interim order preventing the rampant misuse of the sedition law.”

Welcoming the SC order, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed hope that the apex court would completely strike down the argument. Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Yechury said that the CPM has always been against booking citizens under this law.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said: “If our country continues to slap sedition charges on students, activists and journalists, our situation will become worse than Sri Lanka. I hope that the BJP learns a lesson from the neighbouring country and stop communal tensions and majoritarianism.”