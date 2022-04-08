Newsmaker: The rise and rise of a Karauli riot accused

He is the husband of the mayor of Jaipur and among the 37 accused in an FIR filed in connection with the Karauli communal violence of April 2. But former Karauli Municipal Council chairperson Rajaram Gurjar and his wife Somya, both of whom are BJP leaders, are no strangers to controversies.

The police said the alleged role of Rajaram, who is absconding at present, was being investigated but declined to comment more on the matter. The FIR has been filed for, among other things, attempted murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between groups, and outraging religious feelings.

Last year, Rajaram’s name cropped up in connection with alleged kickbacks related to the clearing bills by Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Greater) that is headed by Somya. In June 2021, a person believed to be Rajaram was filmed in a video asking for a Rs 20-crore commission from a representative of garbage collection company BVG to clear the firm’s outstanding bills worth Rs 276 crore. In the video, which went viral, RSS kshetriya pracharak (regional official) Nimbaram was also purportedly seen. In a corruption case filed subsequently, Nimbaram was named as an accused.

Sources said such political connections had propelled the rise of Rajaram’s family in politics. They pointed out that despite being on the lam, he continues to remain in the BJP. The saffron party leader’s clout is apparent as not only his wife, but his 76-year-old mother Rampati is also a public representative. She was elected the pradhan of Karauli’s Masalpur panchayat samiti late last year after winning on a BJP ticket.

Police at the spot where communal violence took place in Rajasthan’s Karauli. (Express Photo) Police at the spot where communal violence took place in Rajasthan’s Karauli. (Express Photo)

After the “bribery” video came to light, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Rajaram and BVG representative Omkar Sapre. At the time, the agency said in a statement, “Following the information of a video of a bribe sought by a close relative of an important public servant, and the service provider offering a bribe, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau lodged an FIR and an investigation was conducted by Special Investigation Unit.”

Earlier that June, Somya, who was a few months into her tenure, was suspended as the mayor of JMC Greater after three councillors allegedly assaulted the civic body’s commissioner Yagya Mitra Singhdeo in her presence. At the time, Singhdeo and the mayor were involved in a dispute over alternative arrangements for garbage collection as BVG was on strike. Somya remained suspended for almost seven months and took charge on February 2 after the Supreme Court stayed her suspension order.

Like his wife, Rajaram too was suspended from the Karauli civic body in late 2019 after he allegedly assaulted health official Mukesh Kumar for refusing to sign the salary bills of 340 sweepers instead of the 190 under contract. Rajaram was arrested on March 1 after the High Court set aside his anticipatory bail.

While the couple did not respond to calls and text messages, Rajaram was reported to have told journalists in Karauli that he was being targeted out of “political malice” and claimed that on the day of the violence he was helping transport the injured to hospitals.

“Other than these well-known cases, there are some cases of land fraud against him as well,” said Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi. “BJP should answer why, despite Rajaram being named in so many cases, the party continues to reward him, let alone take an action against him.”

In response, BJP MLA and party spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said that on April 2 Rajaram was “simply participating in the yatra (which allegedly triggered the violence) like hundreds of others”.

“If there is any evidence against him indulging in vandalism, or arson, or provoking people, then the police should act against him,” Sharma said, before quipping sarcastically, “But if they are taking action only because he is a BJP worker and participated in the rally, then they should go ahead.”