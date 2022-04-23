Newsmakers of the Week | ‘Independent’ couple in Hanuman Chalisa row, MLA who vacated seat for CM Dhami, Thackeray’s bete noire

A Maharashtra ‘Independent’ couple at the centre of Hanuman Chalisa controversy, an MLA who sacrificed his seat for Uttarakhand CM, a former BJP MP who is ‘fighting’ a battle against corruption, and a veteran leader who marked his return a decade after expulsion. We bring to you the Newsmakers of the Week.

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana: The MLA-MP couple in Hanuman Chalisa row

From sharing the silver screen with southern heroes like Captain Vijayakanth and Mammootty to Baba Ramdev playing Cupid and asking them to tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony, the husband and wife duo of MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana are never far from the limelight. They were at the centre of a controversy after their threats to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Who are the Ranas and what led to their mercurial rise? Zeeshan Shaikh writes.

Kailash Chandra Gahtori, the MLA who sacrificed seat for Uttarakhand CM Dhami

BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori resigned from his constituency Champawat to pave the way for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest the Assembly by-poll from there and get elected to the House. Gahtori said ‘it is the duty of soldiers like me’ to help leaders like Pushkar Singh Dhami. A builder by profession and an RSS member to an MLA, read Avaneesh Mishra’s report on Gahtori’s political journey.

Dhananjay Munde, the NCP minister dogged by ‘family fights’ & ‘extortion’

It was a feud with his uncle and senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde that ultimately propelled Dhananjay Munde’s rise in Maharashtra politics a decade ago. The 46-year-old who is now a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister of social justice in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government finds himself involved in yet another family fight of sorts after his former live-in partner’s sister was arrested. Read Zeeshan Shaikh’s report on Munde’s political journey and a relationship that went sour.

Kirit Somaiya: Thackeray’s bête noire now at centre of INS Vikrant row

A constant thorn in the side of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, especially the Shiv Sena, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has led a public campaign against the leaders of the ruling coalition over the past year and a half, accusing them of corruption.

Recently, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against him and his son Neil on allegations of swindling money collected for the restoration of INS Vikrant, the Navy’s first aircraft carrier. Somaiya has accused everyone – from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi to Thackeray’s personal secretary Milind Narvekar and transport minister Anil Parab – of corruption. Laxman Singh reports.

CM Ibrahim: Karnataka JD(S) chief

Despite often complaining in the past of being relegated to the role of a “corner deity” in the Janata Dal (Secular) party of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his family, former civil aviation minister C M Ibrahim returned to the JD(S) from the Congress on April 17.

Ibrahim was offered the post of state party president of the JD(S) by his former mentor Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy. As the 73-year-old leader takes charge as Karnataka JD(S) chief, read about his journey from the JD(S) to Congress and back.

P Sasi: Kerala CM’s new political secretary

Over a decade after expulsion, P Sasi is back as the political secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A confidant of Vijayan, Sasi steps into the crucial post, which acts as a link between the party and the chief minister.

Abhay Mathane: The BJP leader held for Maharashtra violence

BJP leader Abhay Mathane was arrested after communal violence broke out in Maharashtra’s Achalpur on April 17 after two groups pelted stones at each other and clashed over religious flags. Mathane has been heading the city unit of the party for over two years. Read more about the party’s ‘popular worker’ here.