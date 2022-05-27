Rajya Sabha nomination in Bihar: Amid rumours of frost, RCP Singh meets Nitish Kumar

Amid reports that the JD(U) leadership is in a bind over renominating Union Minister of State for Steel R C P Singh to Rajya Sabha, the senior JD(U) leader met Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday evening.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, was also present.

The meeting assumes significance in view of RCP Singh’s reportedly frosty relationship with Nitish and Lalan ever since the bureaucrat-turned-politician had reportedly named himself for Cabinet berth last year.

Sources in the JD(U) said RCP Singh, once seen as number 2 to the Bihar CM, had sought time from Nitish for today’s meeting. Rajya Sabha nomination has to be filed by May 31 — the polls for the five seats from Bihar are scheduled for May 10.

In the meeting among the party’s top three leaders, Singh is said to have clarified his position.

On Wednesday, one of Singh’s supporters had posted an objectionable post on Facebook, threatening that there would be political turmoil if Singh was not renominated to the Upper House.

The supporter concerned had later deleted the Facebook post.

A JD(U) leader said on Thursday: “There could be only two reasons for RCP Singh to be renominated to the Upper House — either the CM’s reported displeasure with him is not correct and is scripted, or the CM is under BJP’s pressure. Or else, RCP has no big political constituency to threaten Nitish by trying to break away from JD(U).”

The source said it will still be tough for Nitish to renominate Singh and a lot would depend on Lalan Singh’s consent.