Rajasthan Congress setting stage for mega rally against price rise

The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan is leaving no stone unturned to present a united front at its mega rally against inflation, which will be held in Jaipur on December 12.

The top brass of the party, including AICC president Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to attend the rally called ‘Mahangai Hatao Rally’.

The rally’s venue, which was originally Delhi, was shifted to Jaipur after the Congress claimed that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor “cancelled” permission given to the party to hold the meeting in the national capital.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken is camping in Jaipur to oversee the preparations for the rally.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot – who had earlier been locked in a bitter tussle resulting in a major political crisis for the Congress government last year – are making joint visits to the rally’s venue near the Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium to take stock of its preparations.

CM Gehlot has claimed that the rally will mark “the beginning of the NDA government’s downfall (at the Centre)” and will also be a pointer to the Congress party’s victory in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

“We are targeting a crowd of more than 2 lakh people from all over the country because this is an AICC rally, where the entire party high command including AICC president Sonia Gandhi and our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be present. We have decided that those coming to attend the rally will either have to produce a certificate of both doses of Covid-19 vaccination or will have to undergo RT-PCR testing,” said Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi.

In the run-up to the rally, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has constituted a number of committees that include panels for management of stage, control room, accommodation and medical help among others.

The state Congress has also appointed observers in every district for mobilising people who will attend the rally.

“Rajasthan has been chosen for the rally owing to its proximity to Delhi and also because of the fact that it is a Congress-ruled state. The party has been seeking to corner the BJP government at the Centre over price rise, and this rally is going to be an appropriate platform for it,” said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.