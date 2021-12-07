Akali Dal fields 21 first-time candidates for Punjab polls

An ex-soldier of the Indian Army, who drove a truck packed with ammunition to Kargil in 1999 from his unit in Kanpur. A political activist who was named Winnerjit by his parents. They are among 21 first-time Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates announced by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal for the Punjab Assembly election scheduled for early 2022.

Sukhbir has announced 91 candidates so far for the upcoming polls that the SAD will fight in alliance with the Mayawati-headed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The SAD and the BSP will contest 97 and 20 seats respectively for the election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

Of the 25 new faces announced by the SAD so far, 21 will contest the Assembly election for the first time. This means that over 27 per cent of the party nominees would be fresh candidates.

A majority of the first-timer candidates come from families which have been with the Akali Dal as part of its rank and file.

The Akali candidate from Nihal Singh Wala, Baldev Singh Manuke is one among them, who hails from Maunke village in Moga district. Baldev said his family had been associated with the SAD for a long time.

An ex-serviceman, Baldev, 63, retired in 2003 as Havildar and has been fielded by the SAD from the Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency.

“My family remained associated with the Akali Dal for years. My father Jarnail Singh was a contemporary of [Akali patriarch] Parkash Singh Badal. I am the first from my family to contest Vidhan Sabha elections,” said Baldev, adding that before his promotion as Havildar he “drove a truckload of ammunition to Kargil in 1999 from 11 Sikh Light Infantry base in Kanpur where he served”.

Another first-time Akali candidate is Winnerjit Singh, who will contest from Sangrur. Winnerjit, 46, has degrees in mechanical engineering and MBA.

He said he has been associated with the Akali Dal for 25 years and has done stints as Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) director and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) vice chairman during the previous SAD-led government. These were political appointments.

“During my stint as PRTC vice chairman, Rs 150 crore worth arrears were paid to the employees and 550 new buses were added to the fleet. The per day receipts of PRTC increased from Rs 65 lakh in 2015, when I took over, to Rs 1.25 crore by March 2017,” he said.

Winnerjit, who was appointed as Youth Akali Dal (YAD) vice chairman in 2004-05, YAD core committee member in 2011 and SAD working committee member last year, said his father and grandfather were also associated with the Akali Dal.

Another few face is Rajanbir Singh, the Akali candidate from Sri Hargobindpur. He had resigned from the Punjab Fisheries department to work for the SAD in 2018.

Advocate Satnam Singh Rahi, the SAD candidate from Bhadaur of Barnala district, is also going to contest the polls for the first time. His grandfather Giani Gurbaksh Singh Rahi was a freedom fighter and SGPC executive member. His father Harpal Inder Singh Rahi had been a SAD vice president.

From Khanna, Jasdeep Kaur has been given the SAD ticket. Her husband, SAD leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu was booked in 14 FIRs in several criminal cases. He moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking permission to contest the polls, but his plea was dismissed following which his wife has been given the ticket, who will also be a first-timer in the electoral fray.

Gurdwara Dukhnivaran Sahib Ludhiana president Pritpal Singh is another SAD first-timer contesting from the Ludhiana Central constituency. Recently, he was booked by the Ludhiana police for allegedly hurting sentiments of a community by uttering some objectionable words.