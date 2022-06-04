Punjab: Former ministers, MLAs among ex-Congress, Akali leaders who joined BJP

In a big jolt to the Congress in Punjab and in a major shot in the arm for the BJP, four former ministers joined the saffron party as it increases its footprints in the state.

Former Congress ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora are among the leaders who were welcomed to the BJP fold in the presence of Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mohinder Kaur Josh, a former SAD leader from the Sham Chaurasi Assembly constituency, and former Congress minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu joined the BJP.

A video of the four with former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who last month joined the BJP, went viral. Also seen in the video was former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had also switched over to the party.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring termed the switchovers a “blessing in disguise”. He said the BJP had taken “trash” into its fold and would realise in the next elections what “tohfa” (gift) Shah was taking with him. He said the Congress suffered a political debacle thanks to such leaders. The party could win only 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly in the February 20 elections. Warring was one of the winners.

Kewal Dhillon, a former MLA from Barnala who was expelled from the Congress, is also set to join the BJP. Former MLA Sarup Chand Singla, who quit the SAD in March this year, is also joining the saffron party.

With this, at least three senior politicians from the Malwa region—Kangar, former MLA from Rampura Phul; Singla, former MLA from Bathinda; and Sidhu, former MLA from Mohali—will join the BJP.

The leaders were taken into the BJP fold in the presence of Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The leaders were taken into the BJP fold in the presence of Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Arora, former MLA from Hoshiarpur, hails from the Doaba region and Verka, former MLA from Amritsar West, from the Majha region. While Verka is a Dalit leader, Singla and Arora were Hindu faces of the Congress in the Sikh-majority state and Sidhu and Kangar its Jat Sikh faces.

The AAP stormed to power amid a very strong wave for “badlaav” (change) in its favour, winning an unprecedented 92 seats.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted that “Punjab Congress’s trash” was joining the saffron party. “BJP has become a dustbin for all of Congress’s trash,” he wrote.

Except for Dhillon, all the leaders preparing to switch over to the BJP had lost the February 20 elections.

Verka had in a recent video hit out at the party high command for failing to set its house in order and address factionalism.

Jakhar and Sirsa are learnt to have played a key role in the switchovers, having recently been in constant touch with the turncoats, according to sources.

State Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra said in a video message, “At a time when there was a big tragedy in Punjab (the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala) and when there was a need to share Punjabis’ grief with Amit Shah, leaders were coerced to join the BJP.”

“The Congress leaders who are joining the BJP”, I feel, “are those who did wrong things and Captain Amarinder Singh knows in which all wrongdoings they were involved,” he further said in the video.

Nagra also alleged that former chief minister Amarinder was threatening to reveal their wrongdoings if they refused to join the BJP. A “true Congressman who loves Punjab” would not join the BJP, he added.

An aide to Jakhar said the family members of four-time Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, who contested as an independent this year after being denied a ticket, was also joining the saffron party. Dhillon is not keeping well.