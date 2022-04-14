To protest Governor’s ‘inaction’ on anti-NEET Bill, others, TN govt to boycott Raj Bhavan events

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday declared that it would boycott a tea party and a statue unveiling function organised at Raj Bhavan later in the day to protest against the “undue delay” on the part of Governor R N Ravi in exercising his constitutional responsibilities.

The government’s move was in protest against the alleged delay on Governor Ravi’s part in giving assent to at least 11 Bills passed by the state Assembly, including the politically sensitive anti-NEET Bill.

After meeting Governor Ravi, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government’s decision to boycott was to “uphold the constitutional values and pride of the state legislature and the sentiments of people”, including that of hundreds of medical aspirants who are waiting for their admissions in June 2022.

The government has decided that Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Cabinet ministers and MLAs of the ruling DMK will boycott two scheduled events at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening – unveiling the statue of poet Subramania Bharathi, followed by a tea party to be hosted by Governor Ravi. DMK’s allies – Congress, Left parties, VCK and MMK – too had announced that they would stay away from the day’s events. AIADMK leaders, however, confirmed their participation.

Minister Thennarasu said Governor Ravi had forced the government’s hand as he had failed to give assurances or a schedule for giving assent to the long-pending Bills. “For instance, the anti-NEET Bill has been pending for a long time, ever since the government passed it in the Assembly last September. Initially, the Governor sat on the files for 142 days and then sent it back. The government took immediate steps to return it for assent but it was not considered. It has been held up for 208 days now,” Thennarasu said.

He added that CM Stalin had met the Governor and requested him in person, but was told that the Bill had been sent to the President. “Finally, CM Stalin raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the next academic year is coming up and the dreams of hundreds of medical aspirants depend on the Bill. But, unfortunately, when we met him today, he was again non-committal… even after 208 days,” said Thennarasu.

Tamil Nadu, a state that is touchy about issues concerning autonomy and federal powers, has had several instances of the government and the Governor not seeing eye to eye. Some of the fiercest contests were between M Chenna Reddy and J Jayalalitha in 1994 and 1995. Then, during Jayalalitha’s first tenure as CM, there were standing orders to senior bureaucrats to boycott the Governor.