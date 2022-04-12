Democracy message via rural bodies in PM’s J&K trip

In what is being seen as a message to showcase grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address members of rural local bodies across the country during his first-ever political visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

Following the scrapping of the special status of J&K in August 2019, the Centre had amended the erstwhile state’s Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, to facilitate the setting up of District Development Councils (DDCs). Elections to these DDCs have been the only polls held in J&K since the August 2019 change.

Modi is scheduled to make his address to the rural bodies at Palli panchayat in border Samba district on April 24. Officials said the panchayat will be celebrated as the country’s first carbon-neutral rural body, with the PM inaugurating a mega solar plant there to provide clean electricity to all its 340 households.

The 500 KV solar plant, built under the Government of India’s Gram Urja Swaraj Programme, is being set up by a Department of Scientific and Industrial Research PSU in a record 20 days. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister for Science and Technology and Minister of State in the PMO, on Friday referred to the big challenge in completing the project.

During his visit, Modi may also attend ceremonies to lay the foundation of several industrial and development projects, announce investments, and interact with members of the farming community. An exhibition will showcase new technology in farming activities.

The UT administration claims to have received industrial investment proposals worth Rs 51,698 crore, with potential to employ 2.37 lakh people, since the first J&K Real Estate Summit held in December 2021.

PM Modi last visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with Army troops in Rajouri on October 27, 2019, and later came to Nowshera, on November 3, 2021.

Security has been beefed up for the PM’s visit, with senior officials from the Centre also camping in Srinagar apart from Jammu, to ensure there is no incident during the trip. A meeting was held in New Delhi on Monday to review the arrangements.

Deputy Commissioners in various districts have issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC asking business establishments, places of worship and market associations, educational institutions etc, to have CCTV cameras in place, with provision of storing feed for up to 30 days. A violation would invite action.