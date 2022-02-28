Development to politics, CPM to seal ‘pragmatism’, Vijayan authority at meet

Its forthcoming conference in Kochi will see the CPM not just unveil its vision of a ‘New Kerala’, with a 25-year plan marking “a paradigm shift” in its approach to development, but also a willingness to include more parties in the Left Democratic Front – marking further lowering of ideological walls by the once hidebound party.

Held once in three years, the four-day conference starting Tuesday is the first since the CPM stormed back to power in 2021, in a historic victory that broke the tradition of power in Kerala alternating between the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Fronts.

The push on the development front at the 23rd such CPM conference, despite widespread protests over the Silverline railway project, would also be another stamp on the unquestioned authority of Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala unit.

CPM state secretary and Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said “the party’s perspective towards a New Kerala will emerge at the event’’. “A policy draft that envisages Kerala’s development for the next 25 years will be presented and debated.”

Indicating openness to more political parties joining the LDF, Balakrishnan said, “The LDF has to grow as a political front of the majority in the state. At present, we do not have even 50% of the polled votes. The conference will discuss broadening the LDF’s base and attracting more people.”

Balakrishnan also said the state conference would reflect the unity in the party, having put the factionalism of the past behind.

The main face in the anti-Vijayan camp earlier was V S Achuthanandan, who is now on the sidelines due to his advanced age. Party leaders say his “ideological stubbornness” had been a major hurdle in acceptance of private capital by the CPM.

In contrast, Vijayan has positioned himself as a “pragmatic Communist”, who places “governance above ideology”, and who has shown his resolve by pushing through the Silverline project despite opposition from own party ranks.

Vijayan can expect little resistance at the conference, with the CM’s word now the last word in a party that earlier swore by “consensus”. The recent decision to clip the Lokayukta’s wings was a case in point.

On the political front too, Vijayan is leading the party’s expansion into new grounds. A section of Sunni Muslim clerics close to the IUML, a Congress ally, have established a direct link with Vijayan. They went by the CM’s reassurance on appointment of staff to the Kerala State Waqf Board, rather than join an IUML agitation.

Should the conference go as per Vijayan’s plans, as seems likely, he is likely to emerge even stronger from it. Said Balakrishna: “The current government is not going to be a repeat of the previous one. People have great expectations. We need new projects in all areas. The hurdles before the projects should be cleared… We want to give consent to all projects that are environment-friendly and do not hurt the state’s interests.”