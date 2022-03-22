Open war between YSRCP, TDP amid raging Andhra liquor row

A war of words has erupted in Andhra Pradesh between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the principal Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the sale of liquor and consumption of illicit hooch in the state. The TDP has been attacking the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government for allegedly selling cheap liquor brands at exorbitant prices through the government outlets and causing “harm” to their consumers.

In a bid to implement its poll pledge for enforcing total prohibition in the state, the YSRCP government has restricted liquor sales and has taken over it since October 2019.

Last Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the AP Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in order to implement the liquor prohibition in phases. Refuting the TDP’s allegations then, state excise minister Narayana Swamy made a counter-attack, charging that all the liquor brands were given permission during the previous TDP-led government and that there has been no difference in their quality.

The TDP has been alleging that the state government’s sale of new brands of cheap liquor has led to the manufacture of illicit and spurious liquor, which is allegedly claiming lives. The TDP leaders have cited recent cases of deaths caused allegedly due to consumption of illicit hooch in various parts of the state, including at least 26 deaths in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, to reinforce their allegations.

The TDP has accused the YSRCP government of introducing “cheap liquor brands”, which, they charge, are sold at high prices and whose consumption is “harmful” for consumers. They have labelled them “J-brands (Jagan brands)”, alleging that these brands have been patronised by the state government.

Dismissing these allegations, YSRCP joint secretary Karmuru Venkatareddy said the Reddy government did not give permission to any new distillery since it came to power in 2019, terming the TDP’s accusation “malicious propaganda” against it. “These new liquor brands were given permission during N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government. All these so-called J-brands were given permission during Naidu’s term from 2014-19. Liquor brands like President Medal, Governor Reserve, 999 Powerstar, and 999 Legend were all there during Naidu’s time. Vishka Distillery belongs to TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, PMK Distilleries is owned by a relative of former TDP minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and Sri Krishna Distilleries is owned by Adi Keshavulu Naidu and SPY Reddy, who belong to TDP,’’ he alleged.

Led by its general secretary Nara Lokesh Naidu, the TDP’s legislators took out a rally outside the Assembly last Monday, demanding an end to the sale of “all harmful cheap liquor J-brands” in the state. The TDP MLAs and MLCs held placards, raising slogans “Kalthi Sara CM down down (spurious liquor CM, down, down)” and “Naatu Sara CM down down (illicit liquor CM, down, down)”.

“We then washed the photo of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with the J-liquor brands because the CM is jeopardising innocent lives and committing multi-crore liquor fraud,’’ alleged Lokesh Naidu.

The TDP legislators also pressed for a judicial enquiry into alleged liquor deaths, demanding that all “illicit liquor dens” be shut. “Stringent action should be taken against the YSRCP leaders who are running the liquor dens. While the CM and his friends are amassing thousands of crore by dealing in cheap brands of liquor, the YSRCP local leaders are making quick money by selling illicit liquor,’’ he alleged.

Claiming that the manufacture and consumption of illicit liquor have increased under the YSRCP rule, Lokesh Naidu also said that in Jagan’s own constituency Pulivendula, over 300 illicit liquor cases were registered in 2021. “The poor people are turning to illicit liquor as they were unable to pay high rates for J-brands of cheap liquor. They are falling sick and are losing their lives. If illicit liquor causes instant death, the cheap liquor brands kill slowly by harming liver, kidneys, etc,’’ he charged.

Former TDP minister Nakka Ananda Babu said that cheap liquor was sold at Rs 60-Rs 70 per 180 ml bottle during the Naidu regime, whose rates shot up, he claimed, to Rs 250-Rs 270 under the Reddy dispensation. The YSRCP government has recently reduced these rates.

The TDP leaders have alleged that “new cheap liquor brands introduced by the state government like Old Timer, President’s Medal, Champion, Green Choice, and others which are harmful for health, are from new distilleries owned by YSRCP leaders”.

TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the Reddy government disclose the names of distilleries from which such liquor brands were being procured. “Why were these brands being bought without releasing tenders? Details on the quality of these brands and also relevant reports should be revealed,’’ he said.

Hitting back at the TDP, YSRCP MLA K Parthasarathy said, “TDP leaders are misleading the public by making false accusations on liquor brands and are defaming the government, although the current government didn’t make any changes to liquor manufacturing policy or provided any fresh permits.” He also charged, “All the alleged J-brands were given permits during the Naidu government in 2018, including President Medal, Governor Reserve, Napoleon, Seventh Heaven, and yet the TDP is carrying out this propaganda.”

The excise minister said the YSRCP government is committed to prohibition of liquor in a phased manner and that CM Reddy was fulfilling his promise. “Through the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), in the last two years from May 2020 to March 2022 a total of 92,766 liquor cases were booked and 69,178 people arrested, while 12,40,635 litres of spurious liquor were seized. Liquor manufacturing in the state is in line with the stipulated rules, and Opposition is creating unnecessary ruckus in the state,’’ Narayana Swamy added.