HashtagPolitics | Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to ‘go home, cook’; burns his hands

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil finds himself in a soup over a jab at NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest march on Wednesday, asking her to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics.

Sule’s husband Sadanand Sule said in a tweet: “This is the Maharashtra BJP president speaking about Supriya. I have always maintained that they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can… I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India. This is an insult to all women”.

Senior CPM leader Subhashini Ali tweeted saying Patil’s remarks were “shameful and revealing”.

Vidya Chavan, the state NCP women wing president, responded saying that a “person” who had denied ticket to a sitting woman MLA — Medha Kulkarni was denied a ticket to make way for Patil in the 2019 elections from Pune’s Kothrud — had no right to bad-mouth an MP who has been honoured with the Sansad Ratna award (for good performance) twice.

“We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore,” Chavan said, adding: “He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home.”

NCP spokesperson Samir H Dhalwai said in a tweet: “ Is this the BJP’s opinion about #Women? is this our #indianculture progressive #india bjp vision for #indianwomen ?”

While one can have differences in politics and strong opinions about matters, how can we permit #misogyny #hatred #abuse against women to be used so blatantly at this level? — Samir H Dalwai (@samyrdalwai) May 25, 2022

Manisha Kayande, the spokesperson of the Shiv Sena — whose party shares power with NCP – tweeted in Marathi, questioning Patil’s age and asking how he could say such a thing to a woman. She also called the BJP “gundo ka party” in a hashtag.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the NCP and co-in charge of the party’s Goa wing, shared a cartoon depicting Patil as a prehistoric man, holding a lotus, the BJP’s symbol.

He added: “While one can have differences in politics and strong opinions about matters, how can we permit #misogyny #hatred #abuse against women to be used so blatantly at this level?”

Patil made the statement against Sule at a protest that was organised to seek reservation for OBCs in the state on Wednesday. The Supreme Court recently allowed reservation for the OBCs in local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, while Maharashtra’s plea to hold civic polls only after the OBC quota had been rejected.

Sule had said she had contacted Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his Delhi visit, but he did not divulge what he had done to get a nod for the reservation.

Patil said: “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with chief minister.”

As the matter blew up Thursday, Patil said that his words were part of a “rural style” of speaking and that he did not mean to disrespect women or Sule.

“Whenever I meet Sule, we always greet each other with respect,” Patil said.