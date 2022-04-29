Next stop Rajasthan, RLD begins youth outreach with app, intern programme

With an eye on the coming state polls and the 2024 general elections, the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal is looking to improve its connection with young voters. The party is offering internships to youngsters, which involves working with legislators in several verticals of party management.

The party recently put out an advertisement asking youngsters under the age of 30 to apply for various roles, including Media and Public Relations, constituency operations, social media management, research analysis, public policy, among others. The duration of the internship will be six months and the selected applicants will be working with RLD MLAs. The chosen candidates, said party members, will get a ringside view of the RLD’s functioning while learning valuable skills. They will also be part of workshops held by PRS Legislative Research.

“The opportunity will help youngsters understand the working and philosophy of the party. They will be working with MLAs, party members on various issues in the constituency. This experience can be used in several aspects of their lives. The party has always followed clean politics and the youth will be able to connect with us,” said Manisha Ahlawat, a party member who contested from Meerut Cantonment.

The internship offer is only for applicants from UP and Rajasthan, where polls are due next year. The RLD is looking to benefit from a structured workforce in the state.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh elections, while the SP-RLD alliance lost, the RLD made a mark by winning eight seats in west UP and increasing its vote share from 1.78 per cent in 2017 to 2.85 per cent.

In the run-up to polls, Jayant Chaudhary talked about cryptocurrency, jobs and recruitment in government services in an attempt to expand its youth base. In Western UP, the RLD pitched itself as a farmers’ party and Jayant Chaudhary as a youth leader. The recent projects are also being seen as a step in that direction as the party gears up for state elections, starting with Rajasthan.

The party is also looking to make better use of technology in future campaigns through Project Sarthi and Lok Sahayak app. The projects will enable smartphone users to get information about the party and its legislators, and will help get more youngsters into its fold.