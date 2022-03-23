Newsmaker: The Pawar whose latest tweet has kicked up another row

A recent Facebook post by Nitin Deshmukh, working president of the NCP state youth wing, triggered a verbal duel between his party and the Shiv Sena – partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

At the centre of this tussle was Parth Pawar, the grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Deshmukh wrote that Barne, a two-term MP from Maval, should be made Rajya Sabha MP so that Parth Pawar would get an opportunity to contest from the seat and become the next MP.

For someone whose career has been a non-starter since his loss to Barne from Maval in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Parth, the youngest of the Pawar clan in politics, has an uncanny knack to remain in the limelight – usually through his tweets.

From his stand on the Ram temple to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his tweets, often at odds with the party stand, have served to trigger debates and speculation on the inter-party dynamics of the MVA coalition government.

Parth, who fought his debut election in 2019, was given the NCP ticket from Maval on his father Ajit Pawar’s persuasion, much to the discomfiture of Sharad Pawar, who had to pull out of the electoral fray to accommodate another person from the family.

His loss to Barne, by a massive margin of over two lakh votes, was the first time a Pawar family member had lost – and this badly.

While Sharad Pawar has never lost a Lok Sabha election from the family pocket borough of Baramati, Ajit Pawar has never lost an Assembly election after registering his first Lok Sabha win in 1991. Parth’s aunt Supriya Sule too has been a Lok Sabha member for three consecutive terms.

In July 2020, Parth wrote a letter to then home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, which he also tweeted, demanding a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, leaving the NCP red-faced since the MVA government had been resisting any such probe. Deshmukh promptly ruled out Parth’s demand.

A fortnight later, Sharad Pawar publicly pulled down his nephew, saying, “What my grandnephew says is not worth a dime to me… He is immature…”

Then, on August 5, 2020, Parth welcomed the bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, tweeting, “Finally, Ram, who embodied the faith and culture identity of India, will be now in peace. The fight was bitter and long… It is a historic day when we will witness the reinstallation of the Hindu faith. Ram Lalla being given his due in Ayodhya in modern India also reminds us of Ramrajya. During Ramrajya, Ram was worshipped because every living being, let alone humans, was treated with dignity..”

His statement came a few days after Sharad Pawar had taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the Ram temple, saying, “Eradication of Covid-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people think constructing a temple will help in its mitigation.”

Many believed Parth couldn’t have made the evidently pro-BJP statement without the backing of his father and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has been under the scanner of several central investigation agencies.

“There is no fire without smoke. The political sagacity suddenly shown by Parth has something to do with his father’s proximity to the BJP,” a Congress leader had told The Indian Express then.

Reacting to Parth’s tweet, Ajit Pawar had said, “Every time there is a tweet (from Parth), questions are thrown at me but that is not my only business. I have several other responsibilities in the state. Everyone is free to think what they want and tweet on any subject.”

When Ajit Pawar staged a coup of sorts in 2019 by forming the government with the BJP and taking oath as the Deputy CM, Parth was constantly by his side.

These days, Parth has been spending most of his time in Maval Lok Sabha and is looking after Pimpri-Chinchwad, where the NCP ruled for 15 years until its ouster by the BJP in the 2017 elections.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, as Parth fumbled while addressing his first rally in the presence of Sharad Pawar and other political leaders in Maval, critics pointed to how the Pawar clan is known to “stand up and deliver”. Parth had then hit back, saying, “I am learning the ropes.. I got into politics a month ago. Give me a year, I will be a pro.”